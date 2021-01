School of the Osage kicked off its youth winter soccer camp series on Thursday with 17 Upper Elementary students participating in the camp. Middle school players will start playing next week.

The middle school camp will take place from Wednesday, February 3, to February 5 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the Osage Middle School Small Gym.

For more information, contact Coach Jason Long at longj@osageschools.org