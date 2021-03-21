Learn to turkey hunt in free MDC virtual program March 23

Dan Zarlenga, Missouri Department of Conservation

Spring turkey season is one of the most anticipated hunting seasons in Missouri. As the Show-Me-State has excellent turkey hunting, it’s easy to see why. But beginning turkey hunters might finds the ins and outs of the sport a little intimidating.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites new hunters to a virtual Introduction to Turkey Hunting program Tuesday, March 23 from 6-7:30 p.m. This online class is free and open to ages 11 and up. With the spring season beginning April 19, and youth season running April 10-11, now is the perfect time to get prepared.

“This program will introduce turkey hunting techniques and calling for beginners, so they can get started hunting these elusive birds,” said MDC August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center Manager Bryant Hertel.

This multi-faceted program will prepare new turkey hunters for success. It will cover what kinds of habitat are best for finding turkeys, basic hunting and shooting safety, and firearm selection and shotgun patterning. Participants will get an introduction to the most popular turkey calls and effective calling techniques, including practical tips on when and how often to call. MDC staff will also discuss other useful gear to help beginning hunters be successful, like clothing options, and use of hunting blinds and decoys.

Introduction to Turkey Hunting is a free virtual program, but advanced online registration is required at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZD3. Participants will receive an email with a WebEx link approximately 24 hours prior to the program, as well as a reminder email the day of the program. If the emails do not appear in their inbox, participants should check junk/spam folders.

MDC offers many free educational programs in the St. Louis region to help people discover nature, fishing, hunting, and the outdoors. Stay informed by going to the MDC St. Louis reginal events page at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZP6.