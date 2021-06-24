Lake of the Ozarks fishing report- June 25, 2021

Submitted by John Neporadny Jr., jnoutdoors.com, Special to the Lake Sun

The lake level was 658.7; generation of 8,200 cubic feet per second (CFS) at the beginning of the week increasing to 10,000 CFS at the end of the week for a level of 659.1 by the weekend. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 87 degrees. Truman Lake was at 707.5 level.

TO NOTE

The Lower Osage is from the dam to the 22-mile mark; Mid-Lake is from the 22- to 38-mile mark, the Upper Osage is from the 38-mile mark to the Route 65 Bridge.

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

Derek Chance won the Laker Lunker Challenge last Saturday with a 6.21-pound bass.

BAGNELL DAM SPILLWAY / OSAGE RIVER

Water clarity: Stained. White bass: Good on small swimbaits. Walleye: Slow on jigs and small swimbaits.

LOWER OSAGE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Good on Texas-rigged plastic worms, drop shot rig finesse worms and Carolina-rigged soft plastics 15 to 20 feet deep along main lake points. Crappie: Fair trolling crankbaits over depths of 20 to 25 feet on main lake points.

GRAVOIS

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Good on jigs and swimbaits on main lake points. Crappie: Fair trolling crankbaits 14 to 16 feet deep along the main channel.

MID-LAKE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Good on plastic worms along main lake points. Crappie: Fair on jigs or minnows 10 to 15 feet deep along main lake docks. White bass and hybrids: Good on topwater plugs, inline spinners and swimbaits along points. Catfish: Good drifting cut sunfish.

GRAND GLAIZE

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Good on crankbaits, swimbaits, jigs and plastic worms 20 feet deep along main lake points. Crappie: Fair on jigs and minnows 10 to 15 feet deep around brush on flats. White bass and hybrids: Good on topwater plugs, inline spinners and swimbaits along points.

NIANGUA

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Fair on shaky head worms along secondary points. White bass: Fair trolling crankbaits along points.

UPPER OSAGE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Good on Whopper Ploppers, buzz baits, shaky head worms and Texas-rigged plastic worms in coves. Crappie: Fair on minnows 10 to 12 feet deep around docks. Catfish: Good on prepared baits.

TRUMAN DAM SPILLWAY

Water clarity: Stained. Catfish: Good on cut shad when water is running.

SOURCES

Guide Alfred Chapman (573-465-3810), www.lakeozarkfishingguideservice.com; Big Ed’s Guide Service (573-692-6710) www.bigedsguideservice.com; Guide Jack Uxa (573-434-2570) www.lakeoftheozarksfishingguide.com; Guide John Blankenbeker (573-280-1455); Guide Terry Blankenship (573-480-2835); Guide Jim Dill (573-204-9005) www.jamesdillguideservice.com; Fitz Fishing (573-693-9299); Bryants Osage Outdoors (573-374-2278); Casey Scanlon (913-449-3176) and Ferg’s Bait & Tackle (660-438-7413). Tournament Results—Thanks to www.bassingbob.com.