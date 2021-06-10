Lake of the Ozarks fishing report- June 11, 2021

John Neporadny Jr., jnoutdoors.com

The lake level was 659.2; generation of 36,000 cubic feet per second (CFS) throughout the week for a level of 659.0 by the weekend. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 76 degrees. Truman Lake was at 715.3 level.

TO NOTE

The Lower Osage is from the dam to the 22-mile mark; Mid-Lake is from the 22- to 38-mile mark, the Upper Osage is from the 38-mile mark to the Route 65 Bridge.

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

Brett and Beau Govreau won the Angler’s Choice tournament last Sunday with five bass weighing 21.89 pounds.

BAGNELL DAM SPILLWAY / OSAGE RIVER

Water clarity: Stained. Crappie: Fair on minnows and jigs in the eddies. White bass: Fair on jigs and minnows. Walleye: Slow on minnows.

LOWER OSAGE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Good on Texas-rigged finesse worms, drop shot rig finesse worms and 3/4-ounce jigs 25 to 35 feet deep along main lake points. Crappie: Fair trolling crankbaits over depths of 18 to 20 feet on main lake bluffs and points.

GRAVOIS

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Good on topwater lures, jigs, wacky-rigged Senkos, shaky head finesse worms in gravel pockets and swimbaits or jigs on main lake points. Crappie: Good shooting jigs under main lake docks.

MID-LAKE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Good on jigs, swimbaits, crankbaits and spoons 10 to 20 feet deep on main lake points. Crappie: Fair on jigs or minnows 20 feet deep along bluff ledges. White bass: Good on jigs along main lake points.

GRAND GLAIZE

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Good on crankbaits, swimbaits, jigs and spoons 20 to 25 feet deep along main lake points. Crappie: Fair on jigs and minnows 10 to 30 feet deep along wave breaks and condo docks. Catfish: Good on jigs, crankbaits and cut shad along main lake points.

NIANGUA

Water clarity: Stained on the upper end and clear on the lower end. Black bass: Good on shaky head worms, jigs, crankbaits and spinnerbaits on secondary and main points. Crappie: Fair on jigs and minnows for fish suspended 8 to 12 feet deep over brush 16 to 18 feet deep. Catfish: Fair drifting nightcrawlers.

UPPER OSAGE

Water clarity: Murky. Black bass: Good on Whopper Ploppers and shaky head worms along grass edges in pockets. Crappie: Fair on minnows 10 to 12 feet deep around docks. Catfish: Good tightlining cut shad and stink baits.

TRUMAN DAM SPILLWAY

Water clarity: Stained. Crappie: Fair on jigs and minnows. White bass and hybrids: Fair on white spoons and jigs. Catfish: Good on cut shad.

SOURCES

Guide Alfred Chapman (573-465-3810), www.lakeozarkfishingguideservice.com; Big Ed’s Guide Service (573-692-6710) www.bigedsguideservice.com; Guide Jack Uxa (573-434-2570) www.lakeoftheozarksfishingguide.com; Guide John Blankenbeker (573-280-1455); Guide Terry Blankenship (573-480-2835); Guide Jim Dill (573-204-9005) www.jamesdillguideservice.com; Fitz Fishing (573-693-9299); Bryants Osage Outdoors (573-374-2278); Casey Scanlon (913-449-3176) and Ferg’s Bait & Tackle (660-438-7413). Tournament Results—Thanks to www.bassingbob.com.