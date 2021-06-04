Lake of the Ozarks fishing report- June 4, 2021

John Neporadny Jr., jnoutdoors.com

The lake level was 658.87; generation of 35,000 cubic feet per second (CFS) decreasing to 30,000 CFS during the week for a level of 658.9 by the weekend. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 70 degrees. Truman Lake was at 716.1 level.

TO NOTE

The Lower Osage is from the dam to the 22-mile mark; Mid-Lake is from the 22- to 38-mile mark, the Upper Osage is from the 38-mile mark to the Route 65 Bridge.

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

No tournaments reported last weekend.

BAGNELL DAM SPILLWAY / OSAGE RIVER

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Fair on jigs at the mouths of creeks. Crappie: Fair on minnows in the eddies.

LOWER OSAGE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Good on Texas-rigged finesse worms or drop shot rig finesse worms 25 to 35 feet deep along bluff ledges and bluff points. Crappie: Fair trolling crankbaits over depths of 30 to 35 feet on the main lake.

GRAVOIS

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Good on topwater lures, jigs, wacky-rigged Senkos, shaky head finesse worms and crankbaits in gravel pockets and secondary points. Crappie: Fair trolling crankbaits on the main channel or fishing with jigs around condo docks.

MID-LAKE

Water clarity: Murky. Black bass: Good on jigs and shaky head worms along bluff ends. Crappie: Fair on jigs for fish suspended under docks on the main lake and in larger creeks.

GRAND GLAIZE

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Good on crankbaits, swimbaits and plastic worms 6 to 20 feet deep along main lake points. Crappie: Good on jigs in brush piles 12 to 18 feet deep. Catfish: Good on jigs and crankbaits along main lake points.

NIANGUA

Water clarity: Muddy on the upper end and stained on the lower end. Black bass: Fair on shaky head worms and jigs on secondary points and backs of coves. Crappie: Fair on jigs and minnows for fish suspended 5 to 6 feet deep over brush 12 to 18 feet deep. Catfish: Slow drifting nightcrawlers.

UPPER OSAGE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Fair on topwater poppers in the evenings and shaky head trick worms in brush piles earlier in the day. Crappie: Fair on minnows 10 to 12 feet deep around docks. Catfish: Good tightlining cut shad, prepared baits and nightcrawlers or jug line fishing with goldfish.

TRUMAN DAM SPILLWAY

Water clarity: Stained. Crappie: Fair on jigs and minnows. White bass: Good on spoons and jigs. Catfish: Good on cut shad.

SOURCES

Guide Alfred Chapman (573-465-3810), www.lakeozarkfishingguideservice.com; Big Ed’s Guide Service (573-692-6710) www.bigedsguideservice.com; Guide Jack Uxa (573-434-2570) www.lakeoftheozarksfishingguide.com; Guide John Blankenbeker (573-280-1455); Guide Terry Blankenship (573-480-2835); Guide Jim Dill (573-204-9005) www.jamesdillguideservice.com; Fitz Fishing (573-693-9299); Bryants Osage Outdoors (573-374-2278); Casey Scanlon (913-449-3176) and Ferg’s Bait & Tackle (660-438-7413). Tournament Results—Thanks to www.bassingbob.com.