Lake of the Ozarks fishing report- May 28, 2021

John Neporadny Jr., jnoutdoors.com

The lake level was 658.3; generation of 35,000 cubic feet per second (CFS) throughout the week for a level of 658.2 by the weekend. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 70 degrees. Truman Lake was at 711.4 level.

TO NOTE

The Lower Osage is from the dam to the 22-mile mark; Mid-Lake is from the 22- to 38-mile mark, the Upper Osage is from the 38-mile mark to the Route 65 Bridge.

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

No tournaments reported last weekend.

BAGNELL DAM SPILLWAY / OSAGE RIVER

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Fair on crankbaits and jigs in the creeks and mouths of creeks. Crappie: Good on jigs and minnows in the eddies. Catfish: Good on shad in the deep holes.

LOWER OSAGE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Good on Texas- and Carolina-rigged plastic worms 15 to 30 feet deep on main lake points. Crappie: Good trolling crankbaits on the main lake.

GRAVOIS

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Good on topwater lures, jigs, wacky-rigged Senkos and Carolina-rigged plastic lizards in gravel pockets and secondary points. Crappie: Good trolling crankbaits on the main channel.

TRUMAN DAM SPILLWAY

Water clarity: Stained. Crappie: Fair on jigs and minnows along points. Catfish: Good on cut shad.

MID-LAKE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Fair on jigs, topwater baits, wacky-rigged Senkos and Chatterbaits around docks in pockets. Crappie: Good on jigs or minnows 10 feet deep in brush piles and around docks on the main lake.

GRAND GLAIZE

Water clarity: Clear on the lower end and stained on the upper end. Black bass: Good on crankbaits and swimbaits along main and secondary points. Crappie: Fair trolling crankbaits on the main channel. Catfish: Good drifting shad on main lake points.

NIANGUA

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on crankbaits, jigs, and shaky head worms on main and secondary points. Crappie: Fair on jigs and minnows 12 to 18 feet deep in brush. Catfish: Fair drifting nightcrawlers.

UPPER OSAGE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Fair on topwater lures early in the day and Carolina-rigged creature baits or plastic lizards later in the day in the coves. Crappie: Good on jigs and minnows in brush 6 to 8 feet deep around docks. Catfish: Good tightlining cut shad or prepared baits.

SOURCES

Guide Alfred Chapman (573-465-3810), www.lakeozarkfishingguideservice.com; Big Ed’s Guide Service (573-692-6710) www.bigedsguideservice.com; Guide Jack Uxa (573-434-2570) www.lakeoftheozarksfishingguide.com; Guide John Blankenbeker (573-280-1455); Guide Terry Blankenship (573-480-2835); Guide Jim Dill (573-204-9005) www.jamesdillguideservice.com; Fitz Fishing (573-693-9299); Bryants Osage Outdoors (573-374-2278); Casey Scanlon (913-449-3176) and Ferg’s Bait & Tackle (660-438-7413). Tournament Results—Thanks to www.bassingbob.com.