Lake of the Ozarks fishing report- May 21, 2021

John Neporadny Jr., jnoutdoors.com

The lake level was 658.6; generation of 28,000 cubic feet per second (CFS) increased to 36,000 CFS at the end of the week for a level of 658.7 by the weekend. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 66 degrees. Truman Lake was at 707.3 level.

TO NOTE

The Lower Osage is from the dam to the 22-mile mark; Mid-Lake is from the 22- to 38-mile mark, the Upper Osage is from the 38-mile mark to the Route 65 Bridge.

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

No tournaments reported last weekend.

TRUMAN DAM SPILLWAY

Water clarity: Stained. Crappie: Fair on jigs and minnows. White bass: Good on spoons and jigs. Catfish: Good on cut shad.

LOWER OSAGE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Good on drop shot rigs, Carolina-rigged creature baits and wacky-rigged Senkos in pockets and secondary points. Crappie: Good trolling crankbaits on the main lake. Catfish: Fair tightlining cut shad from the bank or docks.

GRAVOIS

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Good on topwater lures, wacky-rigged Senkos and finesse worms or Carolina-rigged creature baits in gravel pockets and secondary points. Crappie: Good trolling crankbaits on the main channel. Catfish: Good drifting skipjack herring in the coves.

MID-LAKE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Fair on shaky head worms, wacky-rigged Senkos and Carolina-rigged plastic lizards in gravel pockets and secondary points. Crappie: Good on jigs 8 to 25 feet deep in brush piles and around docks in coves and on the main lake.

GRAND GLAIZE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Fair on crankbaits and plastic worms in gravel pockets and secondary points. Crappie: Good on jigs 10 to 20 feet deep in brush and around docks or trolling crankbaits on the main lake.

NIANGUA

Water clarity: Clear on the lower end and stained on the upper end. Black bass: Good on spinnerbaits, crankbaits, Ned rigs and shaky head finesse worms halfway to three-quarters back in coves. Crappie: Good on jigs and minnows 8 to 12 feet deep in brush.

UPPER OSAGE

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on topwater lures, plastic lizards, spinnerbaits and squarebill crankbaits along gravel banks. Crappie: Fair on jigs and minnows around docks. Catfish: Fair tightlining cut shad or prepared baits.

BAGNELL DAM SPILLWAY / OSAGE RIVER

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Good on crankbaits, jigs and plastic craws in mouths of creeks. Crappie: Good on jigs and minnows.

SOURCES

Guide Alfred Chapman (573-465-3810), www.lakeozarkfishingguideservice.com; Big Ed’s Guide Service (573-692-6710) www.bigedsguideservice.com; Guide Jack Uxa (573-434-2570) www.lakeoftheozarksfishingguide.com; Guide John Blankenbeker (573-280-1455); Guide Terry Blankenship (573-480-2835); Guide Jim Dill (573-204-9005) www.jamesdillguideservice.com; Fitz Fishing (573-693-9299); Bryants Osage Outdoors (573-374-2278); Casey Scanlon (913-449-3176) and Ferg’s Bait & Tackle (660-438-7413). Tournament Results—Thanks to www.bassingbob.com.