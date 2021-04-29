Lake of the Ozarks fishing report- April 30, 2021

John Neporadny Jr., jnoutdoors.com

The lake level was 656.4; generation of 28,000 cubic feet per second (CFS) throughout the week for a level of 656.5 by the weekend. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 59 degrees. Truman Lake was at 708.3 level.

TO NOTE

The Lower Osage is from the dam to the 22-mile mark; Mid-Lake is between the 22 and 38-mile marks; the Upper Osage is between the 38 and the Rt. 65 Bridge.

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

No tournaments reported last weekend.

LOWER OSAGE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Good on Senkos and Zara Spooks 4 to 5 feet deep along pea gravel banks. Crappie: Fair on jigs and minnows 4 to 6 feet deep along rock transition banks and gravel pockets.

GRAVOIS

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Good on Texas- and Carolina-rigged soft plastics along gravel banks. Crappie: Good on jigs and minnows less than 6 feet deep along gravel banks.

MID-LAKE

Water clarity: Murky. Black bass: Good on shaky head worms and jigs along mixed rock banks and gravel pockets. Crappie: Good on jig and bobber rigs 2 to 6 feet deep along gravel and mixed rock banks.

GRAND GLAIZE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Fair on Senkos and beaver baits along gravel banks in coves. Crappie: Good on jigs or jig and bobber rigs 2 to 6 feet deep around logs and brush on gravel banks.

BAGNELL DAM SPILLWAY / OSAGE RIVER

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Slow on crankbaits, spinnerbaits and Ned rigs in eddies. Crappie: Good on jigs 10 feet deep in eddies.

NIANGUA

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Fair on creature baits, Texas-rigged plastic craws and jigs along gravel banks. Crappie: Good on jigs and minnows less than 8 feet deep along gravel banks.

UPPER OSAGE

Water clarity: Murky. Black bass: Fair on Senkos, plastic lizards and creature baits 2 to 3 feet deep along gravel banks. Crappie: Good on jigs and minnows 2 to 4 feet deep along gravel banks or shooting jigs under docks for fish suspended 4 feet deep over a depth of 11 to 12 feet. Catfish: Good on cut shad or sunfish tight-lining off docks.

TRUMAN DAM SPILLWAY

Water clarity: Stained. Crappie: Good on jigs and minnows in the dead water channel. White bass: Good on jigs. Catfish: Good on cut shad.

SOURCES

Guide Alfred Chapman (573-465-3810), www.lakeozarkfishingguideservice.com; Big Ed’s Guide Service (573-692-6710) www.bigedsguideservice.com; Guide Jack Uxa (573-434-2570) www.lakeoftheozarksfishingguide.com; Guide John Blankenbeker (573-280-1455); Guide Terry Blankenship (573-480-2835); Guide Jim Dill (573-204-9005) www.jamesdillguideservice.com; Fitz Fishing (573-693-9299); Bryants Osage Outdoors (573-374-2278); Casey Scanlon (913-449-3176) and Ferg’s Bait & Tackle (660-438-7413). Tournament Results—Thanks to www.bassingbob.com..