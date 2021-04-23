Lake of the Ozarks fishing report- April 23, 2021

John Neporadny Jr., jnoutdoors.com

The lake level was 656.2; generation of 35,000 cubic feet per second (CFS) at the beginning of the week down to 28,000 CFS by the end of the week for a level of 656.2 by the weekend. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 57 degrees. Truman Lake was at 712.1 level.

TO NOTE

The Lower Osage is from the dam to the 22-mile mark; Mid-Lake is between the 22 and 38-mile marks; the Upper Osage is between the 38 and the Rt. 65 Bridge.

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

Rick Voss won the Big Bass Bash last Sunday with a 7.53-pound largemouth bass.

BAGNELL DAM SPILLWAY / OSAGE RIVER

Water clarity: Murky. Black bass: Fair on crankbaits and shaky head worms along rocky banks. Crappie: Fair on jigs and minnows 10 feet deep in eddies.

LOWER OSAGE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Good on jigs, red crankbaits, Ned rigs and spinnerbaits along chunk rock banks. Crappie: Good on jigs and minnows 1 to 6 feet deep along rock transition banks and gravel pockets.

GRAVOIS

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Good on Texas- and Carolina-rigged soft plastics along rock transition banks and gravel pockets. Crappie: Good on jigs and minnows 2 to 8 feet deep along gravel banks. Catfish: Good on cut shad along gravel banks.

TRUMAN DAM SPILLWAY

Water clarity: Stained. Crappie: Good on jigs and minnows in the dead water channel. White bass and hybrids: Good on jigs. Walleye: Fair on jigs. Catfish: Good on cut shad.

MID-LAKE

Water clarity: Murky on the main lake and stained in backs of larger coves. Black bass: Good on crankbaits, spinnerbaits and jigs along mixed rock banks and gravel pockets. Crappie: Good on jigs and minnows 1 to 5 feet deep along rock transition banks and gravel pockets.

GRAND GLAIZE

Water clarity: Murky. Black bass: Good on spinnerbaits and crankbaits along gravel banks in coves. Crappie: Good on jigs or jig and bobber rigs 2 to 5 feet deep around logs and brush on gravel banks.

NIANGUA

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Fair on crankbaits, spinnerbaits, jigs and shaky head worms along main and secondary points. Crappie: Fair on jigs and minnows 1 to 12 feet deep along chunk rock banks.

UPPER OSAGE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Good on jigs and spinnerbaits along rock transition banks. Crappie: Excellent on jigs and minnows 10 to 12 feet deep in brush piles or along docks. Catfish: Good on nightcrawlers or cut shad tight-lining off docks.

SOURCES

Guide Alfred Chapman (573-465-3810), www.lakeozarkfishingguideservice.com; Big Ed’s Guide Service (573-692-6710) www.bigedsguideservice.com; Guide Jack Uxa (573-434-2570) www.lakeoftheozarksfishingguide.com; Guide John Blankenbeker (573-280-1455); Guide Terry Blankenship (573-480-2835); Guide Jim Dill (573-204-9005) www.jamesdillguideservice.com; Fitz Fishing (573-693-9299); Bryants Osage Outdoors (573-374-2278); Casey Scanlon (913-449-3176) and Ferg’s Bait & Tackle (660-438-7413). Tournament Results—Thanks to www.bassingbob.com.