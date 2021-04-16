Lake of the Ozarks fishing report- April 16, 2021

John Neporadny Jr., jnoutdoors.com

The lake level was 656.35; generation of 36,500 cubic feet per second (CFS) throughout the week for a level of 655.9 by the weekend. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 55 degrees. Truman Lake was at 715.3 level.

TO NOTE

The Lower Osage is from the dam to the 22-mile mark; Mid-Lake is between the 22 and 38-mile marks; the Upper Osage is between the 38 and the Rt. 65 Bridge.

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

Eureka High School bass team anglers Cole Wiese and Steven Lafata with Boat Captain Mark Wiese, Jr., won the Pro-Team Association (PTA) National Youth Fishing Association tournament last Saturday with five bass weighing 27.84 pounds.

BAGNELL DAM SPILLWAY / OSAGE RIVER

Water clarity: Murky. Crappie: Fair on jigs 10 feet deep along the rocky banks.

LOWER OSAGE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Good on jigs and spinnerbaits along chunk rock banks. Crappie: Fair on jigs and minnows 5 to 10 feet deep along rock transition banks and gravel pockets.

GRAVOIS

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Fair on Ned rigs, jigs and spinnerbaits along rock transition banks. Crappie: Good on jigs 8 to 10 feet deep along windy secondary points.

MID-LAKE

Water clarity: Murky. Black bass: Fair on crankbaits, spinnerbaits and bladed jigs along main and secondary points. Crappie: Good on jigs and minnows 2 to 6 feet deep along rock transition banks and secondary points.

GRAND GLAIZE

Water clarity: Muddy. Black bass: Good on spinnerbaits, crankbaits and jigs 3 to 6 feet deep along bluff ends and inside main lake points. Crappie: Good on jigs or jig and bobber rigs 2 feet deep around logs and brush on gravel banks.

NIANGUA

Water clarity: Stained on the upper end and murky on the lower end. Black bass: Good on crankbaits, spinnerbaits and jigs along main and secondary points. Crappie: Good on jigs and minnows 1 to 8 feet deep along chunk rock banks.

TRUMAN DAM SPILLWAY

Water clarity: Murky. Crappie: Good on jigs and minnows in the dead water channel and the spillway. White bass and hybrids: Good on jigs. Walleye: Fair on jigs. Catfish: Good on cut shad.

UPPER OSAGE

Water clarity: Muddy. Black bass: Good on squarebill crankbaits and spinnerbaits along rock transition banks. Crappie: Good on jigs and minnows 6 to 8 feet deep in brush piles or along docks. Catfish: Fair on nightcrawlers tight-lining off docks.

SOURCES

Guide Alfred Chapman (573-465-3810), www.lakeozarkfishingguideservice.com; Big Ed’s Guide Service (573-692-6710) www.bigedsguideservice.com; Guide Jack Uxa (573-434-2570) www.lakeoftheozarksfishingguide.com; Guide John Blankenbeker (573-280-1455); Guide Terry Blankenship (573-480-2835); Guide Jim Dill (573-204-9005) www.jamesdillguideservice.com; Fitz Fishing (573-693-9299); Bryants Osage Outdoors (573-374-2278); Casey Scanlon (913-449-3176) and Ferg’s Bait & Tackle (660-438-7413). Tournament Results—Thanks to www.bassingbob.com