Lake of the Ozarks fishing report- April 9, 2021

John Neporadny Jr., jnoutdoors.com

The lake level was 657.85; generation of 37,500 cubic feet per second (CFS) at the beginning of the week down to 32,000 CFS for a level of 657.5 by the weekend. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 52 degrees. Truman Lake was at 716 level.

TO NOTE

The Lower Osage is from the dam to the 22-mile mark; Mid-Lake is between the 22 and 38-mile marks; the Upper Osage is between the 38 and the Rt. 65 Bridge.

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

Chris and Tim Jeffries won the Anglers in Action tournament last Saturday with five bass weighing 25.89 pounds.

BAGNELL DAM SPILLWAY / OSAGE RIVER

Water clarity: Crappie: Good on jigs set 2 feet below corks in the spillway area. Paddlefish: Snagging is slow.

LOWER OSAGE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Fair on Ned rigs, suspending jerkbaits, spinnerbaits and crankbaits inside secondary points and along rock transition banks. Crappie: Fair on jigs along steep rock banks 10 to 15 feet deep. White bass: Fair on suspending stickbaits and crankbaits in the backs of creeks.

GRAVOIS

Water clarity: Murky in the creeks and stained on the main lake. Black bass: Good on Ned rigs, suspending jerkbaits, Alabama rigs, spinnerbaits, crankbaits and jigs along rock transition banks in creeks. Crappie: Good on jig and cork rigs on pea gravel banks and docks along main and secondary points.

MID-LAKE

Water clarity: Murky. Black bass: Fair on crankbaits, spinnerbaits and jigs along rock transition banks and gravel pockets in coves. Crappie: Good on jigs and minnows 8 feet deep along secondary points.

GRAND GLAIZE

Water clarity: Murky. Black bass: Fair on spinnerbaits, jigs and shaky head worms along secondary points and shallow wood in the backs of coves. Crappie: Good on jigs or jig and bobber rigs 1 to 4 feet deep around brush in coves.

NIANGUA

Water clarity: Murky. Black bass: Good for sub-legal fish on crawfish crankbaits, spinnerbaits and shaky head worms along secondary points. Crappie: Slow on minnows or jigs along docks 8 to 18 feet deep.

TRUMAN DAM SPILLWAY

Water clarity: Muddy. Crappie: Good on jigs and minnows in the dead water channel. White bass and hybrids: Good on jigs. Walleye: Good on jigs.

UPPER OSAGE

Water clarity: Murky. Black bass: Good on crawfish crankbaits and jigs along rock transition banks. Crappie: Good on jigs and minnows 10 feet deep in brush piles or along docks. Catfish: Good on cut shad tight-lining off docks.

SOURCES

Guide Alfred Chapman (573-465-3810), www.lakeozarkfishingguideservice.com; Big Ed’s Guide Service (573-692-6710) www.bigedsguideservice.com; Guide Jack Uxa (573-434-2570) www.lakeoftheozarksfishingguide.com; Guide John Blankenbeker (573-280-1455); Guide Terry Blankenship (573-480-2835); Guide Jim Dill (573-204-9005) www.jamesdillguideservice.com; Fitz Fishing (573-693-9299); Bryants Osage Outdoors (573-374-2278); Casey Scanlon (913-449-3176) and Ferg’s Bait & Tackle (660-438-7413). Tournament Results—Thanks to www.bassingbob.com