Lake of the Ozarks fishing report- April 2, 2021

John Neporadny Jr., jnoutdoors.com

The lake level was 657.9; generation of 50,000 cubic feet per second (CFS) throughout the week for a level of 658.1 by the weekend. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 50 degrees. Truman Lake was at 721.3 level.

TO NOTE

The Lower Osage is from the dam to the 22-mile mark; Mid-Lake is between the 22 and 38-mile marks; the Upper Osage is between the 38 and the Rt. 65 Bridge.

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

Mark Dunbar won the MO Bass Solo Pro Tournament last Sunday with five bass weighing 21.79 pounds.

BAGNELL DAM SPILLWAY/OSAGE RIVER

Water clarity: Murky. Black bass: Good on jigs along rocky banks. Crappie: Good on jigs set 2 feet below corks in the spillway area. Paddlefish: Snagging is slow.

LOWER OSAGE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Fair on suspending jerkbaits, spinnerbaits and square-bill crankbaits inside secondary points and along rock transition banks. Crappie: Fair for small fish on jigs in brush piles 10 to 15 feet deep.

TRUMAN DAM SPILLWAY

Water clarity: Muddy. Crappie: Good on jigs and minnows in the dead water channel. White bass and hybrids: Fair on jigs. Walleye: Fair on jigs.

GRAVOIS

Water clarity: Murky in the creeks and stained on the main lake. Black bass: Good on suspending jerkbaits, Alabama rigs, spinnerbaits, crankbaits and jigs along bluffs, secondary points, rock transition banks and pea gravel pockets. Crappie: Good on jig and cork rigs on pea gravel banks and docks along main and secondary points.

MID-LAKE

Water clarity: Murky. Black bass: Fair on crankbaits, spinnerbaits and jigs along channel banks and rock transition banks in coves. Crappie: Good on jigs and minnows 6 feet deep along channel banks and rock transition banks in coves.

NIANGUA

Water clarity: Clearing on the upper end and murky on the lower end. Black bass: Slow on crawfish crankbaits, suspending stickbaits and shaky head worms along secondary points. Crappie: Slow on minnows in brush piles or shooting jigs under docks.

UPPER OSAGE

Water clarity: Muddy. Black bass: Good on crawfish crankbaits and jigs along bluffs, secondary points and gravel banks in coves. Crappie: Good on jigs and minnows 6 feet deep in brush piles or along docks. Catfish: Good on shad and other natural baits.

GRAND GLAIZE

Water clarity: Murky. Black bass: Good on crankbaits, spinnerbaits and jigs along secondary points and rock transition banks in coves. Crappie: Good on jigs or jig and bobber rigs 1 to 4 feet deep around brush in coves.

SOURCES

Guide Alfred Chapman (573-465-3810), www.lakeozarkfishingguideservice.com; Big Ed’s Guide Service (573-692-6710) www.bigedsguideservice.com; Guide Jack Uxa (573-434-2570) www.lakeoftheozarksfishingguide.com; Guide John Blankenbeker (573-280-1455); Guide Terry Blankenship (573-480-2835); Guide Jim Dill (573-204-9005) www.jamesdillguideservice.com; Fitz Fishing (573-693-9299); Bryants Osage Outdoors (573-374-2278); Casey Scanlon (913-449-3176) and Ferg’s Bait & Tackle (660-438-7413). Tournament Results—Thanks to www.bassingbob.com.