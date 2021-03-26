Lake of the Ozarks fishing report- March 26, 2021

John Neporadny Jr., jnoutdoors.com

The lake level was 656.0; generation of 30,000 cubic feet per second (CFS) increasing to 40,000 CFS throughout the week for a level of 657.8 by the weekend. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 50 degrees. Truman Lake was at 722.4 level.

TO NOTE

The Lower Osage is from the dam to the 22-mile mark; Mid-Lake is between the 22 and 38-mile marks; the Upper Osage is between the 38 and the Rt. 65 Bridge.

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

Jim and Denise Dill won the Bass World Sports Championship last Thursday and Friday with a two-day total of nine bass weighing 35.41 pounds.

BAGNELL DAM SPILLWAY/OSAGE RIVER

Water clarity: Stained. Paddlefish: Snagging is good.

LOWER OSAGE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Fair on suspending jerkbaits along gravel secondary points and pockets. Crappie: Fair on bobber and jig setups and jerkbaits for suspended fish along secondary points.

GRAVOIS

Water clarity: Clear on the main lake and murky in the backs of creeks. Black bass: Fair suspending jerkbaits along gravel flats. Crappie: Good shooting jigs under docks along secondary points.

NIANGUA

Water clarity: Murky to muddy. Fishing is slow.

MID-LAKE

Water clarity: Murky. Black bass: Fair on crankbaits and jigs along rock transition banks. Crappie: Fair on minnows along dock floats 2 to 4 feet deep over water 8 to 12 feet deep inside main lake points.

GRAND GLAIZE

Water clarity: Murky. Black bass: Fair on crankbaits and jerkbaits along rocky banks inside main lake points. Crappie: Good on jigs or jig and bobber rigs 1 to 4 feet deep around brush in coves.

UPPER OSAGE

Water clarity: Muddy. Black bass: Excellent on crawfish crankbaits and bladed jigs along creek channel bluffs and secondary points. Crappie: Good on jigs and minnows 8 feet deep at the ends of docks.

TRUMAN DAM SPILLWAY

Water clarity: Muddy. Crappie: Good on jigs. White bass and hybrids: Good on jigs. Walleye: Good on jigs.

SOURCES

Guide Alfred Chapman (573-465-3810), www.lakeozarkfishingguideservice.com; Big Ed’s Guide Service (573-692-6710) www.bigedsguideservice.com; Guide Jack Uxa (573-434-2570) www.lakeoftheozarksfishingguide.com; Guide John Blankenbeker (573-280-1455); Guide Terry Blankenship (573-480-2835); Guide Jim Dill (573-204-9005) www.jamesdillguideservice.com; Fitz Fishing (573-693-9299); Bryants Osage Outdoors (573-374-2278); Casey Scanlon (913-449-3176) and Ferg’s Bait & Tackle (660-438-7413). Tournament Results—Thanks to www.bassingbob.com.