Lake of the Ozarks fishing report- March 19, 2021

John Neporadny Jr., jnoutdoors.com

The lake level was 654.6; generation of 30,000 cubic feet per second (CFS) throughout the week for a level of 654.8 by the weekend. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 48 degrees. Truman Lake was at 712.7 level.

TO NOTE

The Lower Osage is from the dam to the 22-mile mark; Mid-Lake is between the 22 and 38-mile marks; the Upper Osage is between the 38 and the Rt. 65 Bridge.

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

Jimmy Davis and Jackie Davis won the Anglers in Action tournament last Sunday with 21.62 pounds.

BAGNELL DAM SPILLWAY / OSAGE RIVER

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Good on Alabama rigs, small swimbaits and suspending jerkbaits along steep rock banks. Catfish: Good on shad sides. Paddlefish: Good snagging.

LOWER OSAGE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Fair on suspending jerkbaits, Alabama rigs and spinnerbaits in the backs of coves. Crappie: Fair on bobber and jig setups for suspended fish along secondary points.

GRAVOIS

Water clarity: Clear on the main lake and murky in the backs of creeks. Black bass: Fair on Alabama rigs, suspending jerkbaits and spinnerbaits along transition banks and backs of coves. Crappie: Good on bobber and jig setups along pea gravel points.

MID-LAKE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Slow on crankbaits along chunk rock banks. Crappie: Fair on jigs and minnows over brush 4 to 12 feet deep.

GRAND GLAIZE

Water clarity: Clear on the lower end and muddy on the upper end. Black bass: Fair on spinnerbaits and jerkbaits along steep banks. Crappie: Slow on jig and bobber rigs 6 feet deep on secondary points.

NIANGUA

Water clarity: Muddy. Fishing is slow.

TRUMAN DAM SPILLWAY

Water clarity: Stained. Crappie: Good on jigs. White bass and hybrids: Good on jigs. Walleye: Good on jigs.

UPPER OSAGE

Water clarity: Murky in the backs of creeks and coves, clear on the main lake. Black bass: Slow on finesse jigs, shaky head worms and spinnerbaits along 45-degree banks. Crappie: Slow on jigs and minnows 8 feet deep in brush. Catfish: Slow on frozen shad, nightcrawlers and chicken parts.

SOURCES

Guide Alfred Chapman (573-465-3810), www.lakeozarkfishingguideservice.com; Big Ed’s Guide Service (573-692-6710) www.bigedsguideservice.com; Guide Jack Uxa (573-434-2570) www.lakeoftheozarksfishingguide.com; Guide John Blankenbeker (573-280-1455); Guide Terry Blankenship (573-480-2835); Guide Jim Dill (573-204-9005) www.jamesdillguideservice.com; Fitz Fishing (573-693-9299); Bryants Osage Outdoors (573-374-2278); Casey Scanlon (913-449-3176) and Ferg’s Bait & Tackle (660-438-7413). Tournament Results—Thanks to www.bassingbob.com.