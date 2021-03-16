Camdenton's Newcomb wins Phoenix Bass Fishing League on Lake of the Ozarks

Charity Muehlenweg, Major League Fishing

Boater Andy Newcomb of Camdenton won the Phoenix Bass Fishing League presented by T-H Marine at Lake of the Ozarks Presented by Fenwick in Osage Beach.

Newcomb earned $12,000 for his victory at the event, including a lucrative $5,000 Phoenix MLF BIG5 Bonus, which was hosted by Central Missouri's Tri-County Lodging Association. Here are the results:

TOP 10

1. Andy Newcomb of Camdenton. Bass: 5, Weight: 21-0, Award: $12,000.

2. James Watson of Lampe, Mo. Bass: 5, Weight: 18-12, Award: $3,000.

3. Wesley Rogers of Thayer, Mo. Bass: 5, Weight: 18-4, Award: $2,000.

4. Matt Ellis of Mount Vernon, Mo. Bass: 5, Weight: 18-1, Award: $2,400.

5. Roger Fitzpatrick of Eldon. Bass: 5, Weight: 17-13, Award: $1,200.

6. Bobby Albert of Springfield. Bass: 5, Weight: 17-0, Award: $1,100.

7. David Holbrook of Lake Ozark. Bass: 5, Weight: 16-14, Award: $1,000.

8. John Sappenfield of Shawnee, Kan. Bass: 5, Weight: 16-6, Award: $900.

9. Mike Guidorzi of Fenton, Mo. Bass: 5, Weight: 16-5, Award: $800.

10. Brad Jelinek of Lincoln, Mo. Bass: 5, Weight: 15-4, Award: $700.

STRIKE KING CO-ANGLER TOP 10

1. Michael Bray of Saint Clair, Mo. Bass: 4, Weight: 13-8, Award: $3,000.

2. Rob Melendez of Bourbonnais, Ill. Bass: 3, Weight: 11-5, Award: 1,500.

3. Brayden Schaben of Westphalia, Mo. Bass: 4, Weight: 11-3, Award: 1,000.

4. Jeremy Fiedler of Sullivan, Mo. Bass: 4, Weight: 11-5, Award: $700.

5. Alex Thomas of Fulton, Mo. Bass: 3, Weight: 10-13, Award: $600.

6. Eric Nance of Washington, Mo. Bass: 4, Weight: 10-1, Award: $500.

7. Kyler Waisner of Greenwood, Mo. Bass: 5, Weight: 9-5, Award: $500.

8. Cody Carl of Lake Lotawana, Mo. Bass: 3, Weight: 9-14, Award: $450.

9. Larry Rothweil of Saint Charles, Mo. Bass: 3, Weight: 9-12, Award: $400.

10. Tom Kaufmann of Warsaw. Bass: 4, Weight, 9-11, Award: $350.

Full results from the event can be found at MajorLeagueFishing.com.

CONTINGENCY AWARDS

-Boater Berkley Big Bass Award: Matt Ellis of Mount Vernon. Contingency: 6-pound, 14-ounce bass. Payout: $1,000.

-Strike King Co-Angler Berkley Big Bass Award: Caleb Welch of Bolivar. Contingency: 6-pound, 14-ounce bass. Payout: $500.

-Phoenix MLF BIG5 Bonus Award: Andy Newcomb of Camdenton. Contingency: Eligible Phoenix Boat. Payout: $5,500.

Boaters are eligible to win up to an extra $7,000 per event in each Phoenix Bass Fishing League presented by T-H Marine tournament if all requirements are met. More information on the Phoenix MLF BIG5 Bonus contingency program can be found at PhoenixBassBoats.com.

WINNING BAITS

Boater: Umbrella Rig and Jerkbait

Strike King Co-Angler: Jerkbait and Crankbait

2021 QUALIFICATION OPPORTUNITIES

Ozark Division: Phoenix Bass Fishing League Regional Championship. October 7-9 at Norfolk Lake in Mountain Home, Ark. Host: Mountain Home Area Chamber of Commerce

Phoenix Bass Fishing League All-American. June 3-5 at Douglas Lake in Dandridge, Tenn. Host: Jefferson County Department of Tourism

2021 MLF PHOENIX BASS FISHING LEAGUE

The 2021 MLF Phoenix Bass Fishing League presented by T-H Marine is a 24-division circuit devoted to weekend anglers, with 128 tournaments throughout the season, five qualifying events in each division. The top 45 boaters and Strike King co-anglers from each division, along with the five winners of the qualifying events, will advance to one of six Phoenix Bass Fishing League Regional Championships. Boaters will compete for a $60,000 prize package, including a new Phoenix 819 Pro bass boat with a 200-horsepower Mercury outboard and $10,000, while Strike King co-anglers will fish for a new Phoenix 819 Pro bass boat with a 200-horsepower Mercury s outboard.

The top six finishers in each regional will then qualify for one of the longest-running championships in all of competitive bass fishing – the Phoenix Bass Fishing League All-American.

The top 45 boaters and Strike King co-anglers plus tournament winners from each Phoenix Bass Fishing League division will also earn priority entry into the Toyota Series, the pathway to the Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit and ultimately the MLF Bass Pro Tour.

For complete details and updated information visit MajorLeagueFishing.com. For regular updates, photos, tournament news and more, follow the Phoenix Bass Fishing League presented by T-H Marine on MLF’s social media outlets at Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.