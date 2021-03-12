Lake of the Ozarks fishing report- March 12, 2021

John Neporadny Jr., jnoutdoors.com

The lake level was 653.3; generation of 900 cubic feet per second (CFS) throughout the week for a level of 653.7 by the weekend. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 45 degrees. Truman Lake was at 706.5 level.

TO NOTE

The Lower Osage is from the dam to the 22-mile mark; Mid-Lake is from the 22- to 38-mile mark, the Upper Osage is from the 38-mile mark to the Route 65 Bridge.

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

Michael Harlin won the Major League Fishing Toyota Series tournament last Thursday through Saturday with a three-day total of 15 bass weighing 62 pounds, 1 ounce.

BAGNELL DAM SPILLWAY / OSAGE RIVER

Water clarity: Stained. Fishing is slow for all species.

LOWER OSAGE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Fair on Alabama rigs in brush piles and suspending jerkbaits along secondary points. Crappie: Fair on jigs in brush 10 to 15 feet deep or on bobber and jig setups along secondary points.

GRAVOIS

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on Alabama rigs and suspending jerkbaits 8 to 25 feet deep along points and transition banks. Crappie: Good on bobber and jig setups along pea gravel points or jigs in brush piles 15 to 20 feet deep.

MID-LAKE

Water clarity: Murky. Crappie: Fair on jigs for fish suspended 10 feet deep over brush 17 to 20 feet deep along secondary points.

GRAND GLAIZE

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on crawfish-colored crankbaits along chunk rock banks. Crappie: Slow on jig and bobber rigs over brush along secondary points.

NIANGUA

Water clarity: Murky. Fishing is slow.

UPPER OSAGE

Water clarity: Murky: Black bass: Slow on Swamp Bugs and finesse jigs along 45-degree banks. Crappie: Fair on single-tail plastic grubs 6 to 8 feet deep in brush.

TRUMAN DAM SPILLWAY

Water clarity: Clear. White bass: Slow on jigs.

SOURCES

Guide Alfred Chapman (573-465-3810), www.lakeozarkfishingguideservice.com; Big Ed’s Guide Service (573-692-6710) www.bigedsguideservice.com; Guide Jack Uxa (573-434-2570) www.lakeoftheozarksfishingguide.com; Guide John Blankenbeker (573-280-1455); Guide Terry Blankenship (573-480-2835); Guide Jim Dill (573-204-9005) www.jamesdillguideservice.com; Fitz Fishing (573-693-9299); Bryants Osage Outdoors (573-374-2278); Casey Scanlon (913-449-3176) and Ferg’s Bait & Tackle (660-438-7413). Tournament Results—Thanks to www.bassingbob.com.