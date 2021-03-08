Central Missouri Catfish Tournament kicks off at Coffman Beach on Lake of the Ozarks

Cliff Thornburg, cliffordthornburg@yahoo.com

The Central Missouri Catfish Tournament kicked off its tournament year with a tournament held on Lake of the Ozarks at Coffman Beach Public Access on March 7.

The winner of the competition was the team of Eric Keller of Clinton and Jay Osborn of Lowry City with a total of 50.94 pounds- their biggest fish being 26 pounds. Second place went to Rob Lee, Tim Wimmer, Cole Lee and Aiden Wimmer and third place went to John Spatafora and Brian Saunders.

Tournament Director Shane Wyatt believes a core strength of the tournament is the Lake Area.

“When you combine a truly world class fishery with the infrastructure, facilities, and many enthusiastic fisherman and women, the result is a competitive and fun tournament like the one we just held,” Wyatt said.

New features and a learning atmosphere is what keeps the tournament growing, Wyatt also explained.

“After several requests, we are having a tournament points race this year, and we actively try to help new entrants learn and become better fisherman. We want everyone to catch fish and have fun,” he said.

Conditions were tough on the Lake with very low lake levels and a shad die-off due to cold weather, but that did not deter the many participants. The next area tournaments are April 17, 2021 at Bucksaw Resort on Truman Reservoir and a night tournament on June 5-6 at Drake Harbor.

If anyone would like more information about the tournament please follow Central Missouri Catfish Tournament on Facebook or call (660) 651-2408.