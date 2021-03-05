Lake of the Ozarks fishing report- March 5, 2021

John Neporadny Jr., jnoutdoors.com

The lake level was 652.9; generation of 3,500 cubic feet per second (CFS) at the beginning of the week down to 900 CFS at the end of the week for a level of 652.8 by the weekend. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 43 degrees. Truman Lake was at 706.0 level.

TO NOTE

The Lower Osage is from the dam to the 22-mile mark; Mid-Lake is between the 22 and 38-mile marks; the Upper Osage is between the 38 and the Rt. 65 Bridge.

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

No tournaments reported last weekend.

LOWER OSAGE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Slow on jigs 20 to 25 feet deep along secondary points. Crappie: Good on jigs 10 to 25 feet deep along main lake points.

GRAVOIS

Water clarity: Clear. Fishing is slow.

MID-LAKE

Water clarity: Murky. Crappie: Fair on jigs 20 feet deep in brush along secondary points.

GRAND GLAIZE

Water clarity: Clear. Fishing is slow.

BAGNELL DAM SPILLWAY / OSAGE RIVER

Water clarity: Stained. Fishing is poor for all species.

NIANGUA

Water clarity: Clear. Fishing is slow.

UPPER OSAGE

Water clarity: Clear. Fishing is slow.

TRUMAN DAM SPILLWAY

Water clarity: Clear. White bass: Slow on jigs. Walleye: Slow on jigs.

SOURCES

Guide Alfred Chapman (573-465-3810), www.lakeozarkfishingguideservice.com; Big Ed’s Guide Service (573-692-6710) www.bigedsguideservice.com; Guide Jack Uxa (573-434-2570) www.lakeoftheozarksfishingguide.com; Guide John Blankenbeker (573-280-1455); Guide Terry Blankenship (573-480-2835); Guide Jim Dill (573-204-9005) www.jamesdillguideservice.com; Fitz Fishing (573-693-9299); Bryants Osage Outdoors (573-374-2278); Casey Scanlon (913-449-3176) and Ferg’s Bait & Tackle (660-438-7413). Tournament Results—Thanks to www.bassingbob.com.