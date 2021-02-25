Lake of the Ozarks fishing report- February 26, 2021

John Neporadny Jr., jnoutdoors.com

The lake level was 652.9; generation of 6,000 cubic feet per second (CFS) at beginning of the week down to 3,500 CFS at the end of the week for a level of 652.9 by the weekend. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 41 degrees. Truman Lake was at 704.7 level.

TO NOTE

The Lower Osage is from the dam to the 22-mile mark; Mid-Lake is between the 22 and 38-mile marks; the Upper Osage is between the 38 and the Rt. 65 Bridge.

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

No tournaments reported last weekend.

BAGNELL DAM SPILLWAY/OSAGE RIVER

Water clarity: Stained. River is ice-free but fishing is slow for all species.

LOWER OSAGE

Water clarity: Clear. Main lake is thawing but coves are ice covered. Crappie: Fair on jigs and minnows at Alhonna Resort’s enclosed fishing dock.

GRAVOIS

Water clarity: Stained in backs of creeks and clear elsewhere. Spots on the main lake are thawed but coves and creeks are ice-covered.

GRAND GLAIZE

Water clarity: Clear. Ice-covered on the main lake and in coves.

NIANGUA

Water clarity: Stained. Main lake and coves are ice-covered. Crappie: Slow on jigs and minnows in the enclosed fishing docks at some resorts.

UPPER OSAGE

Water clarity: Clear. Main lake and coves are ice-covered.

TRUMAN DAM SPILLWAY

Water clarity: Stained. Spillway is ice-free but fishing is slow.

MID-LAKE

Water clarity: Stained. Main lake and coves covered in ice.

SOURCES

Guide Alfred Chapman (573-465-3810), www.lakeozarkfishingguideservice.com; Big Ed’s Guide Service (573-692-6710) www.bigedsguideservice.com; Guide Jack Uxa (573-434-2570) www.lakeoftheozarksfishingguide.com; Guide John Blankenbeker (573-280-1455); Guide Terry Blankenship (573-480-2835); Guide Jim Dill (573-204-9005) www.jamesdillguideservice.com; Fitz Fishing (573-693-9299); Bryants Osage Outdoors (573-374-2278); Casey Scanlon (913-449-3176) and Ferg’s Bait & Tackle (660-438-7413). Tournament Results—Thanks to www.bassingbob.com.