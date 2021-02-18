Lake of the Ozarks fishing report- February 19, 2021

John Neporadny Jr., jnoutdoors.com

The lake level was 655.3; generation of 36,000 cubic feet per second (CFS) throughout the week for a level of 654.4 by the weekend. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 41 degrees. Truman Lake was at 705.1 level.

TO NOTE

The Lower Osage is from the dam to the 22-mile mark; Mid-Lake is between the 22 and 38-mile marks; the Upper Osage is between the 38 and the Rt. 65 Bridge.

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

No tournaments reported last weekend.

BAGNELL DAM SPILLWAY/OSAGE RIVER

Water clarity: Stained. Fishing is slow for all species.

LOWER OSAGE

Water clarity: Clear. Fishing is slow. Backs of numerous coves are frozen.

MID-LAKE

Water clarity: Stained. Fishing is slow. Main lake is frozen above Linn Creek.

TRUMAN DAM SPILLWAY

Water clarity: Stained. Walleye: Slow on jigs.

GRAND GLAIZE

Water clarity: Clear. Fishing is slow. Backs of creeks and coves are ice-covered.

GRAVOIS

Water clarity: Stained in backs of creeks and clear elsewhere. Crappie: Fair on jigs 20 to 25 feet deep under covered docks.

NIANGUA

Water clarity: Stained. Fishing is slow. Lake is frozen upstream from Camp Windermere.

UPPER OSAGE

Water clarity: Clear. Main lake and coves are ice-covered.

SOURCES

Guide Alfred Chapman (573-465-3810), www.lakeozarkfishingguideservice.com; Big Ed’s Guide Service (573-692-6710) www.bigedsguideservice.com; Guide Jack Uxa (573-434-2570) www.lakeoftheozarksfishingguide.com; Guide John Blankenbeker (573-280-1455); Guide Terry Blankenship (573-480-2835); Guide Jim Dill (573-204-9005) www.jamesdillguideservice.com; Fitz Fishing (573-693-9299); Bryants Osage Outdoors (573-374-2278); Casey Scanlon (913-449-3176) and Ferg’s Bait & Tackle (660-438-7413). Tournament Results—Thanks to www.bassingbob.com.