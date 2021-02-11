Lake of the Ozarks fishing report- February 12, 2021

John Neporadny Jr., jnoutdoors.com

The lake level was 657.8; generation of 13,000 cubic feet per second (CFS) throughout the week for a level of 657.8 by the weekend. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 42 degrees. Truman Lake was at 707.3 level.

TO NOTE

The Lower Osage is from the dam to the 22-mile mark; Mid-Lake is between the 22 and 38-mile marks; the Upper Osage is between the 38 and the Rt. 65 Bridge.

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

No tournaments reported last weekend.

NIANGUA

Water clarity: Muddy on the upper end and stained on the lower end. Fishing is slow.

GRAVOIS

Water clarity: Muddy in backs of creeks and clear elsewhere. Black bass: Good on Alabama rigs and jerkbaits along windy points and jigs in pockets or bluff ends. Crappie: Good on jigs 25 to 50 feet deep around docks or bobber and jig rigs 3 feet deep in backs of creeks.

MID-LAKE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Slow on jigs along creek channel banks and secondary points. Crappie: Fair on jigs for fish suspended 10 feet deep over 25 to 50 feet around docks.

TRUMAN DAM SPILLWAY

Water clarity: Stained. Fishing is slow.

LOWER OSAGE

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Slow on jigs and Alabama rigs along secondary points and in guts of pockets. Crappie: Fair on jigs 25 feet deep in brush piles around docks.

BAGNELL DAM SPILLWAY/OSAGE RIVER

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Good on Alabama rigs, jigs and jerkbaits in slack water areas.

GRAND GLAIZE

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Slow on Alabama rigs in the guts of pockets 25 feet deep. Crappie: Fair on jigs for fish suspended 10 feet deep over depths of 20 to 50 feet.

UPPER OSAGE

Water clarity: Clear. Fishing is slow with ice forming in the coves.

SOURCES

Guide Alfred Chapman (573-465-3810), www.lakeozarkfishingguideservice.com; Big Ed’s Guide Service (573-692-6710) www.bigedsguideservice.com; Guide Jack Uxa (573-434-2570) www.lakeoftheozarksfishingguide.com; Guide John Blankenbeker (573-280-1455); Guide Terry Blankenship (573-480-2835); Guide Jim Dill (573-204-9005) www.jamesdillguideservice.com; Fitz Fishing (573-693-9299); Bryants Osage Outdoors (573-374-2278); Casey Scanlon (913-449-3176) and Ferg’s Bait & Tackle (660-438-7413). Tournament Results—Thanks to www.bassingbob.com.