Lake of the Ozarks fishing report- February 5, 2021

The lake level was 658.0; generation of 30,000 cubic feet per second (CFS) throughout the week for a level of 658.3 by the weekend. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 44 degrees. Truman Lake was at 710.4 level.

TO NOTE

The Lower Osage is from the dam to the 22-mile mark; Mid-Lake is from the 22- to 38-mile mark, the Upper Osage is from the 38-mile mark to the Route 65 Bridge.

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

Terry Blankenship and Rick Fishback won the Angry Pirate Crappie Tournament last Sunday with five crappie weighing 6.87 pounds.

BAGNELL DAM SPILLWAY/OSAGE RIVER

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on crankbaits, jerkbaits and Ned rigs along rocky banks.

LOWER OSAGE

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on Alabama rigs 20 to 25 feet deep halfway back in coves. Crappie: Fair on jigs for fish suspended 10 feet deep over a depth of 25 feet along main lake docks or secondary points.

GRAVOIS

Water clarity: Muddy in backs of creeks and clear elsewhere. Black bass: Good on Alabama rigs 25 to 30 feet deep in coves and on the main lake. Crappie: Good on jigs 10 feet deep along secondary points.

TRUMAN DAM SPILLWAY

Water clarity: Stained. Crappie: Slow on jigs. White bass: Slow on spoons and jigs. Walleye: Slow on jigs.

UPPER OSAGE

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Slow on lipless crankbaits around docks and brush piles. Crappie: Fair on jigs and minnows 12 feet deep around docks. Catfish: Slow on shad.

MID-LAKE

Water clarity: Murky. Black bass: Fair on jigs along creek channel banks and secondary points. Crappie: Good on jigs 8 feet deep over brush 12 feet deep along secondary points or 20 feet deep along condo docks.

GRAND GLAIZE

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Slow on jigs and suspending jerkbaits along wind-blown secondary points and creek channel banks. Crappie: Good on jigs for fish suspended 10 feet deep over brush 20 to 30 feet deep along secondary points.

NIANGUA

Water clarity: Muddy on the upper end and stained on the lower end. Black bass: Slow on crankbaits, shaky head worms and football jigs along rocky secondary points. Crappie: Slow on minnows and jigs over brush piles 12 to 15 feet deep.

SOURCES

Guide Alfred Chapman (573-465-3810), www.lakeozarkfishingguideservice.com; Big Ed’s Guide Service (573-692-6710) www.bigedsguideservice.com; Guide Jack Uxa (573-434-2570) www.lakeoftheozarksfishingguide.com; Guide John Blankenbeker (573-280-1455); Guide Terry Blankenship (573-480-2835); Guide Jim Dill (573-204-9005) www.jamesdillguideservice.com; Fitz Fishing (573-693-9299); Bryants Osage Outdoors (573-374-2278); Casey Scanlon (913-449-3176) and Ferg’s Bait & Tackle (660-438-7413). Tournament Results—Thanks to www.bassingbob.com.