Lake of the Ozarks fishing report: January 29, 2021

John Neporadny Jr., jnoutdoors.com

The lake level was 658.4; generation of 25,000 cubic feet per second (CFS) down to 20,000 CFS by the end of the week for a level of 658.3 by the weekend. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 49 degrees. Truman Lake was at 708.1 level.

TO NOTE

The Lower Osage is from the dam to the 22-mile mark; Mid-Lake is between the 22 and 38-mile marks; the Upper Osage is between the 38 and the Rt. 65 Bridge.

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

Brad Jelinek and Brock Reinkemeyer won the BassingBob Winter Bass Challenge last Saturday with five bass weighing 21.16 pounds.

TRUMAN DAM SPILLWAY

Water clarity: Stained. Crappie: Slow on jigs. White bass: Slow on spoons and jigs. Walleye: Slow on jigs.

LOWER OSAGE

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on jigs and Alabama rigs 20 to 25 feet deep halfway back in coves. Crappie: Slow on jigs over brush piles 20 to 25 feet deep.

MID-LAKE

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on Alabama rigs and jigs along creek channel banks. Crappie: Good on jigs 10 feet deep over brush along secondary points.

GRAND GLAIZE

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on suspending stickbaits and jigs along wind-blown secondary points and creek channel banks. Crappie: Good on jigs for fish suspended 10 feet deep over brush 20 to 30 feet deep along secondary points.

GRAVOIS

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Good on suspending jerkbaits and jigs around brush piles 3 to 35 feet deep in coves and on main lake. Crappie: Good on bobber and jig rig along windy banks or on jigs in brush piles as deep as 40 feet. Catfish: Good drifting cut shad on points.

NIANGUA

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Slow on suspending stickbaits, crankbaits, shaky head worms and football jigs along rocky secondary points. Crappie: Slow on minnows and jigs over brush piles 12 to 15 feet deep.

UPPER OSAGE

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Slow on lipless crankbaits around docks and brush piles. Crappie: Fair on jigs and minnows 12 feet deep around docks. Catfish: Slow on shad.

BAGNELL DAM SPILLWAY / OSAGE RIVER

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Slow on crankbaits, jerkbaits and Ned rigs along rocky banks.

UPDATES

Guide Alfred Chapman (573-465-3810), www.lakeozarkfishingguideservice.com; Big Ed’s Guide Service (573-692-6710) www.bigedsguideservice.com; Guide Jack Uxa (573-434-2570) www.lakeoftheozarksfishingguide.com; Guide John Blankenbeker (573-280-1455); Guide Terry Blankenship (573-480-2835); Guide Jim Dill (573-204-9005) www.jamesdillguideservice.com; Fitz Fishing (573-693-9299); Bryants Osage Outdoors (573-374-2278); Casey Scanlon (913-449-3176) and Ferg’s Bait & Tackle (660-438-7413). Tournament Results—Thanks to www.bassingbob.com.