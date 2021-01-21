Lake of the Ozarks fishing report- January 21, 2021

Submitted Content

The lake level was 658.4; generation of 13,000 cubic feet per second (CFS) throughout the week for a level of 658.6 by the weekend. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 46 degrees. Truman Lake was at 708.8 level.

TO NOTE

The Lower Osage is from the dam to the 22-mile mark; Mid-Lake is between the 22 and 38-mile marks; the Upper Osage is between the 38 and the Rt. 65 Bridge.

TRUMAN DAM SPILLWAY

Water clarity: Clear. Crappie: Slow on jigs. White bass: Slow on spoons and jigs.

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

No tournaments reported last weekend.

LOWER OSAGE

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on suspending stickbaits, jigs and Alabama rigs around shad schools near steep banks. Crappie: Fair on jigs over brush piles 20 to 25 feet deep.

GRAVOIS

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on jerkbaits, jigs and Alabama rigs along steep banks on the main lake. Crappie: Fair on jigs 25 to 30 feet deep in the brush piles and fronts for docks.

GRAND GLAIZE

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on suspending stickbaits along wind-blown secondary points. Crappie: Good on jigs over brush 10 feet deep along secondary points.

NIANGUA

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on suspending stickbaits, Alabama rigs and jigs along creek channel banks. Crappie: Slow on minnows and jigs over brush piles 18 to 26 feet deep.

UPPER OSAGE

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on suspending stickbaits and Alabama rigs along secondary points. Crappie: Fair on jigs 12 feet deep around docks. Catfish: Fair on shad tight-lining off of docks.

MID-LAKE

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Good on suspending stickbaits, Alabama rigs, jigs and crankbaits along steep rock banks. Crappie: Good on jigs 10 feet deep over brush along secondary points and creek channel banks.

BAGNELL DAM SPILLWAY/OSAGE RIVER

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on crankbaits and Ned rigs along rocky banks.

SOURCES

Guide Alfred Chapman (573-465-3810), www.lakeozarkfishingguideservice.com; Big Ed’s Guide Service (573-692-6710) www.bigedsguideservice.com; Guide Jack Uxa (573-434-2570) www.lakeoftheozarksfishingguide.com; Guide John Blankenbeker (573-280-1455); Guide Terry Blankenship (573-480-2835); Guide Jim Dill (573-204-9005) www.jamesdillguideservice.com; Fitz Fishing (573-693-9299); Bryants Osage Outdoors (573-374-2278); Casey Scanlon (913-449-3176) and Ferg’s Bait & Tackle (660-438-7413). Tournament Results—Thanks to www.bassingbob.com.