Lake of the Ozarks fishing report- January 15, 2021

John Neporadny Jr., jnoutdoors.com

The lake level was 658.8; generation of 7,000 cubic feet per second (CFS) throughout the week for a level of 658.7 by the weekend. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 49 degrees. Truman Lake was at 708.5 level.

TO NOTE

The Lower Osage is from the dam to the 22-mile mark; Mid-Lake is between the 22 and 38-mile marks; the Upper Osage is between the 38 and the Rt. 65 Bridge.

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

Brad Jelinek and Brock Reinkemeyer won the BassingBob Winter Bass Challenge with five bass weighing 19.65 pounds.

LOWER OSAGE

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Good on suspending stickbaits, jigs and spinnerbaits around shad schools along steep banks. Crappie: Fair on jigs and jerkbaits around docks along points and channel banks. White bass: Fair on jigging spoons around shad schools 30 feet deep in coves.

GRAVOIS

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on jerkbaits, jigs and spinnerbaits along channel banks. Crappie: Good on jigs and jerkbaits around docks along secondary points halfway back in coves.

GRAND GLAIZE

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on suspending stickbaits and finesse jigs along ledge rock banks and secondary points. Crappie: Good on jigs over brush 8 to 20 feet deep along steep banks and secondary points.

NIANGUA

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Slow on jigs and shaky head worms along bluff banks. Crappie: Slow on minnows and jigs over brush piles 15 to 25 feet deep.

UPPER OSAGE

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Good on suspending stickbaits along secondary points. Crappie: Fair on jigs and minnows in brush 15 to 18 feet deep.

MID-LAKE

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Good on suspending stickbaits and Alabama rigs along mixed rock banks in coves. Crappie: Good on jigs over brush 8 to 20 feet deep along steep banks and secondary points.

BAGNELL DAM SPILLWAY/OSAGE RIVER

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Good on crankbaits and Ned rigs along rocky banks.

TRUMAN DAM SPILLWAY

Water clarity: Clear. Fishing is slow for all species.

SOURCES

Guide Alfred Chapman (573-465-3810), www.lakeozarkfishingguideservice.com; Big Ed’s Guide Service (573-692-6710) www.bigedsguideservice.com; Guide Jack Uxa (573-434-2570) www.lakeoftheozarksfishingguide.com; Guide John Blankenbeker (573-280-1455); Guide Terry Blankenship (573-480-2835); Guide Jim Dill (573-204-9005) www.jamesdillguideservice.com; Fitz Fishing (573-693-9299); Bryants Osage Outdoors (573-374-2278); Casey Scanlon (913-449-3176) and Ferg’s Bait & Tackle (660-438-7413). Tournament Results—Thanks to www.bassingbob.com.