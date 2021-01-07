Lake of the Ozarks fishing report- January 8, 2021

John Neporadny Jr., jnoutdoors.com

The lake level was 658.2; generation of 900 to 1,000 cubic feet per second (CFS) throughout the week for a level of 658.2 by the weekend. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 53 degrees. Truman Lake was at 707.3 level.

TO NOTE

The Lower Osage is from the dam to the 22-mile mark; Mid-Lake is between the 22 and 38-mile marks; the Upper Osage is between the 38 and the Rt. 65 Bridge.

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

Cliff Wolf and Cole McFarland won the Angry Pirate Crappie Tournament last Sunday with five crappie weighing 6.27 pounds.

LOWER OSAGE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Fair on jerkbaits, jigs and Alabama rigs along steep banks and secondary points. Crappie: Fair on jigs and jerkbaits 8 to 15 feet deep around docks and brush piles.

UPPER OSAGE

Water clarity: Stained. Fishing is slow for all species.

GRAVOIS

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on jerkbaits, jigs and Alabama rigs along channel banks in creeks. Crappie: Good on jigs and jerkbaits 8 to 12 feet deep around docks halfway back in the creeks.

TRUMAN DAM SPILLWAY

Water clarity: Clear. Crappie: Fair on jigs and minnows. White bass: Slow on spoons. Walleye: Slow on jigs.

MID-LAKE

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on finesse jigs, creature baits and jerkbaits 8 to 10 feet deep along channel banks. Crappie: Good on jig and bobber or stickbaits at mouths of creeks or in backs of creeks 8 feet deep over brush.

GRAND GLAIZE

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on jerkbaits around docks on secondary points. Crappie: Good on bobber and jig 4 to 8 feet deep on the upper end or on jigs 20 feet deep in brush down lake.

NIANGUA

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Slow on shaky head worms 3 to 7 feet deep in cove pockets. Crappie: Fair on jigs over brush and around docks 16 to 22 feet deep.

BAGNELL DAM SPILLWAY/OSAGE RIVER

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on Ned rigs and crankbaits along rocky banks.

SOURCES

Guide Alfred Chapman (573-465-3810), www.lakeozarkfishingguideservice.com; Big Ed’s Guide Service (573-692-6710) www.bigedsguideservice.com; Guide Jack Uxa (573-434-2570) www.lakeoftheozarksfishingguide.com; Guide John Blankenbeker (573-280-1455); Guide Terry Blankenship (573-480-2835); Guide Jim Dill (573-204-9005) www.jamesdillguideservice.com; Fitz Fishing (573-693-9299); Bryants Osage Outdoors (573-374-2278); Casey Scanlon (913-449-3176) and Ferg’s Bait & Tackle (660-438-7413). Tournament Results—Thanks to www.bassingbob.com.