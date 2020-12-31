Lake of the Ozarks fishing report- December 31,2020

John Neporadny Jr., jnoutdoors.com

The lake level was 657.7; generation of 900 to 1,000 cubic feet per second (CFS) throughout the week for a level of 658.2 by the weekend. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 53 degrees. Truman Lake was at 705.9 level.

TO NOTE

The Lower Osage is from the dam to the 22-mile mark; Mid-Lake is between the 22 and 38-mile marks; the Upper Osage is between the 38 and the Rt. 65 Bridge.

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

No tournaments reported last weekend.

LOWER OSAGE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Fair on jerkbaits, jigs, crankbaits and Alabama rigs 8 to 12 feet deep along steep banks and points on the main lake and in coves. Crappie: Good on jigs and jerkbaits 8 to 12 feet deep around dock corners. White bass: Good on jerkbaits and crankbaits along secondary points.

GRAVOIS

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on jerkbaits, jigs, Alabama rigs and crankbaits along channel banks in creek coves. Crappie: Good on jigs and jerkbaits 8 to 12 feet deep around docks halfway back in the creeks. White bass: Fair on crankbaits and jerkbaits along secondary points.

UPPER OSAGE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Fair on suspending jerkbaits along main and secondary points. Crappie: Good on jigs and minnows 6 to 8 feet deep over brush around docks.

MID-LAKE

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on finesse jigs, creature baits and jerkbaits 8 to 10 feet deep along channel banks. Crappie: Good on jig and bobber or stickbaits at mouths of creeks or in backs of creeks 8 feet deep over brush piles. White bass: Fair on stickbaits and Alabama rigs along windy secondary points.

GRAND GLAIZE

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on jerkbaits around docks on secondary points. Crappie: Fair on jigs for fish suspended 8 to 30 feet deep around docks and main channel brush.

NIANGUA

Water clarity: Murky on the upper end and clear on the lower end. Black bass: Fair on shaky head worms 3 to 7 feet deep in cove pockets. Crappie: Good on jigs over brush and around docks 16 to 22 feet deep. Catfish: Fair on jug lines with shad sides and chicken livers.

TRUMAN DAM SPILLWAY

Water clarity: Clear. Crappie: Fair on jigs and minnows. White bass: Fair on jigs and spoons.

BAGNELL DAM SPILLWAY/OSAGE RIVER

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on jigs, Ned rigs, crankbaits and jerkbaits along rocky banks.

SOURCES

Guide Alfred Chapman (573-465-3810), www.lakeozarkfishingguideservice.com; Big Ed’s Guide Service (573-692-6710) www.bigedsguideservice.com; Guide Jack Uxa (573-434-2570) www.lakeoftheozarksfishingguide.com; Guide John Blankenbeker (573-280-1455); Guide Terry Blankenship (573-480-2835); Guide Jim Dill (573-204-9005) www.jamesdillguideservice.com; Fitz Fishing (573-693-9299); Bryants Osage Outdoors (573-374-2278); Casey Scanlon (913-449-3176) and Ferg’s Bait & Tackle (660-438-7413). Tournament Results—Thanks to www.bassingbob.com.