Lake of the Ozarks fishing report- December 18, 2020

The lake level was 659.1; generation of 900 to 1,000 cubic feet per second (CFS) throughout the week for a level of 658.7 by the weekend. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 52 degrees. Truman Lake was at 706.0 level.

TO NOTE

The Lower Osage is from the dam to the 22-mile mark; Mid-Lake is between the 22 and 38-mile marks; the Upper Osage is between the 38 and the Rt. 65 Bridge.

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

Andy Newcomb and Bryan Tracy won the Bass World Sports tournament last Sunday with five bass weighing 16.81 pounds.

BAGNELL DAM SPILLWAY / OSAGE RIVER

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on crankbaits and jigs along rocky banks.

LOWER OSAGE

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on jerkbaits and Alabama rigs along windy main lake banks. Crappie: Good on jigs 10 to 15 feet deep around large docks. White bass: Fair on Alabama rigs and jerkbaits along windy main lake points.

GRAVOIS

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on finesse jigs, jerkbaits and Alabama rigs along steep banks in coves. Crappie: Good on jigs in front of main lake docks. Catfish: Fair drifting cut shad.

TRUMAN DAM SPILLWAY

Water clarity: Clear. Fishing is slow for all species.

MID-LAKE

Water clarity: Slightly stained. Black bass: Fair on jigs and Swamp Bugs in brush along creek channel banks. Crappie: Good on jigs in brush around docks 10 to 15 feet deep. White bass: Good on spinners and stickbaits along windy points or jigs around docks.

GRAND GLAIZE

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on Alabama rigs and jerkbaits along docks on secondary points. Crappie: Good on jigs for fish suspended 10 feet deep around docks or in open water on the main channel. White bass: Good on jigs and spinners in the upper end of the lake.

NIANGUA

Water clarity: Murky on the upper end and clear on the lower end. Black bass: Slow on shaky head worms 2 to 8 feet deep in main lake pockets. Crappie: Slow on jigs over brush 4 to 20 feet deep. White bass: Good on small swimbaits along points.

UPPER OSAGE

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Slow on spinnerbaits in shallow brush and laydowns. Crappie: Good on jigs and minnows 4 to 6 feet deep around docks. White bass: Good on Roostertails and small spinnerbaits along main lake points.

SOURCES

Guide Alfred Chapman (573-465-3810), www.lakeozarkfishingguideservice.com; Big Ed’s Guide Service (573-692-6710) www.bigedsguideservice.com; Guide Jack Uxa (573-434-2570) www.lakeoftheozarksfishingguide.com; Guide John Blankenbeker (573-280-1455); Guide Terry Blankenship (573-480-2835); Guide Jim Dill (573-204-9005) www.jamesdillguideservice.com; Fitz Fishing (573-693-9299); Bryants Osage Outdoors (573-374-2278); and Ferg’s Bait & Tackle (660-438-7413). Tournament Results—Thanks to www.bassingbob.com.