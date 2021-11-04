Weekly fishing report

John Neporadny

The lake level was 658.3, generation of 1,000 to 7,000 cubic feet per second (CFS) throughout the week for a level of 658.9 by the weekend. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 66 degrees. Truman Lake was at 707.1 level.

To Note: The Lower Osage is from the dam to the 22-mile mark; Mid-Lake is from the 22- to 38-mile mark, the Upper Osage is from the 38-mile mark to the Route 65 Bridge.

Tournament Results: Shawn and Caden Kowal won the two-day Alhonna Resort tournament last weekend with 10 bass weighing 39.17 pounds.

Bagnell Dam spillway/Osage River

Water clarity: Stained. White bass and hybrids: Good on Whopper Ploppers and Roostertails.

Lower Osage

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Slow on topwater lures and shaky head soft plastics along fronts of docks on main lake and halfway back in coves. Crappie: Good on jigs for suspended fish 8 feet deep under docks or bluffs on the main lake.

Gravois

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Fair on Whopper Ploppers, buzz baits, spinnerbaits and jigs on main lake points or docks in coves. Crappie: Good on jigs 8 feet deep around main lake docks. White bass: Fair on Roostertails and small topwater lures along windy points.

Mid-Lake

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Fair on topwater lures, crankbaits and jigs around docks and brush piles on the main lake and in coves. Crappie: Good on jigs and minnows 8 to 15 feet deep around docks and bluffs. White bass: Fair on topwater lures around shad schools.

Grand Glaize

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Fair on jigs around docks and brush along main and secondary points. Crappie: Good on jigs and minnows 4 to 20 feet deep around shad schools.

Niangua

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Fair on shallow-diving crankbaits, suspending stickbaits, jigs and shaky head soft plastics along docks in coves. Crappie: Good on jigs and minnows 4 to 12 feet deep in brush. White bass: Good on spinners and crankbaits along points. Catfish: Fair on jug lines baited with cut shad and prepared baits.

Upper Osage

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Slow on spinnerbaits and topwater lures around docks in coves. Crappie: Good on jigs and minnows 10 to 12 feet deep around docks. White bass: Good on small spinners along windy main lake points. Catfish: Good on jug lines baited with cut shad.

Truman Dam spillway

Water clarity: Stained. Fishing is slow for all species.

Sources

Guide Alfred Chapman (573-465-3810), www.lakeozarkfishingguideservice.com; Big Ed’s Guide Service (573-692-6710) www.bigedsguideservice.com; Guide Jack Uxa (573-434-2570) www.lakeoftheozarksfishingguide.com; Guide John Blankenbeker (573-280-1455); Guide Terry Blankenship (573-480-2835); Guide Jim Dill (573-204-9005) www.jamesdillguideservice.com; Fitz Fishing (573-693-9299); Bryants Osage Outdoors (573-374-2278); Casey Scanlon (913-449-3176) and Cody’s Bait & Tackle (660-723-5115). Tournament Results—Thanks to www.bassingbob.com.