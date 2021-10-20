Osage golfers earn top-10 finishes

Gunnar Krull

School of the Osage sophomore golfers Hanna Maschhoff and Sophia Sindlinger wrapped up their impressive performances in the Missouri Class 2 Girls Golf State Championship Tournament Tuesday, Oct. 19, earning two top-10 finishes.

In two rounds of golf played over Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 18-19, Maschhoff and Sindlinger chased the top spot in the field of approximately 90 golfers with Maschhoff ultimately taking second place with a two-day score of 155, just four strokes out of first, and Sindlinger finishing sixth with a score of 168.

Maschhoff and Sindlinger’s excellent play in the State Tournament was a fitting conclusion to a season in which both golfers, and the Lady Indians team as a whole, saw sustained success and will certainly look to build off of as their young team progresses in the coming years.