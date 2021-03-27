Virtual program to provide update on Trans Ozark Trail System project

Francis Skalicky, Missouri Department of Conservation

The Ozark Trail is a nearly 400-mile hiking trail that winds through the Missouri Ozarks. The Ozarks Highlands Trail is a 218-mile trail in northern Arkansas. When these two trails get connected, it will form a 700-mile trail of hiking delight that will showcase the beauty of the Ozarks.

People can get a progress report on the connectivity of these two trails March 30 at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) free virtual program “Hiking: The Trans Ozark Trail Virtual Program.” This online program will be from 6-7 p.m. and is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center, the Ozark Trail Association (OTA) and the Ozark Highlands Trail Association (OHTA). At this program, Terry Hawn from OTA and James Hodges from OHTA will discuss the efforts taking place to bring these two trails together, a merger that will form the Trans Ozark Trail System. They will also discuss how people can get involved to make this happen. MDC is one of several partners involved with the Ozark Trail. The March 30 program is open to all ages. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/176377

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate using the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.