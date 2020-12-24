Lake of the Ozarks fishing report- December 24, 2020

Jim Neporadny Jr., jnoutdoors.com

The lake level was 658.7; generation of 900 to 1,000 cubic feet per second (CFS) throughout the week for a level of 658.7 by the weekend. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 53 degrees. Truman Lake was at 705.9 level.

TO NOTE

The Lower Osage is from the dam to the 22-mile mark; Mid-Lake is between the 22 and 38-mile marks; the Upper Osage is between the 38 and the Rt. 65 Bridge.

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

Harold Stark and Bob Keith won the BassingBob Winter Bass Challenge last Saturday with five bass weighing 18.52 pounds.

TRUMAN DAM SPILLWAY

Water clarity: Clear. Fishing is slow for all species.

BAGNELL DAM SPILLWAY / OSAGE RIVER

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Good for small fish on jigs, Ned rigs, crankbaits and jerkbaits along rocky banks.

GRAVOIS

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Slow on jerkbaits and jigs around docks in pockets and on the main channel. Crappie: Excellent shooting jigs under main lake docks 2 to 15 feet deep. White bass: Fair on Alabama rigs along windy points.

MID-LAKE

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on jigs, creature baits and crankbaits along secondary points. Crappie: Good shooting jigs under docks 4 to 15 feet deep along secondary points.

LOWER OSAGE

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on jigs and crankbaits along 45-degree banks. Crappie: Good on jigs 10 to 15 feet deep around dock corners and brush piles.

GRAND GLAIZE

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on jigs, crankbaits and jerkbaits along points and bluffs. Crappie: Good on jigs for fish suspended 10 feet deep around docks and main channel brush. White bass: Good on jigs, crankbaits and jerkbaits on the main channel in the upper end of the lake.

UPPER OSAGE

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on suspending jerkbaits along secondary points. Crappie: Good on jigs and minnows 4 to 6 feet deep around docks.

NIANGUA

Water clarity: Murky. Black bass: Slow on shaky head worms 2 to 8 feet deep around docks and brush inside points. Crappie: Slow on jigs over brush and around docks 4 to 20 feet deep.

SOURCES

Guide Alfred Chapman (573-465-3810), www.lakeozarkfishingguideservice.com; Big Ed’s Guide Service (573-692-6710) www.bigedsguideservice.com; Guide Jack Uxa (573-434-2570) www.lakeoftheozarksfishingguide.com; Guide John Blankenbeker (573-280-1455); Guide Terry Blankenship (573-480-2835); Guide Jim Dill (573-204-9005) www.jamesdillguideservice.com; Fitz Fishing (573-693-9299); Bryants Osage Outdoors (573-374-2278); Casey Scanlon (913-449-3176) and Ferg’s Bait & Tackle (660-438-7413). Tournament Results—Thanks to www.bassingbob.com.