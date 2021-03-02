World of Outlaws coming to Lake Ozark Speedway March 27

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars will return to action at the beginning of March with the addition of eight new events and four postponed events finding new dates.

The Greatest Show on Dirt will pick up where it left off in Florida with a weekend doubleheader, including a return to East Bay Raceway Park for the first time since 1983, before trekking through the south and Midwest to fill out a full slate of racing throughout March into April. Those events include:

-Friday, March 5 – Volusia Speedway Park

-Saturday, March 6 – East Bay Raceway Park

-Friday, March 12 – Magnolia Motor Speedway

-Saturday, March 13 – The Rev

-Friday & Saturday, March 19-20 – Cotton Bowl Speedway

-Friday, March 26 – U.S. 36 Raceway

-Saturday, March 27 – Lake Ozark Speedway

-Friday & Saturday, April 2-3 – Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55

-Friday, April 9 – Kokomo Speedway

-Saturday, April 10 – Tri-State Speedway

“A lot of work has gone into putting this revised schedule together, and I’m grateful to all the tracks that have graciously worked with us throughout this process,” World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series Director Carlton Reimers said. “While we’re disappointed in not being able to get the Spring West Coast Swing in this year, I’m excited for the fans and drivers that we’re still able to present them with a full schedule of racing at great venues.”

The best Sprint Car drivers in the world will converge at Volusia Speedway Park for the third time this year when the season resumes – current points leader Logan Schuchart and defending champion Brad Sweet took home the trophies in the first two races there. On the following day, the Series will return to East Bay Raceway Park in Tampa, FL for the first time in 38 years. Steve Kinser was the last driver to win at the track in 1983.

Then, the next two weekends will host new dates for previously postponed events. The new additions to the schedule this year, Magnolia Motor Speedway, in Columbus, MS, will run on March 12, and The Rev in Monroe, LA will run on March 13. A doubleheader at Cotton Bowl Speedway will be the following weekend, March 19-20, with the Drydene Texas Two Step presented by American Lube. It’ll be the Series’ first time back at the track since 2018 – won by David Gravel.

The following three weekends will feature new events, leading to the originally scheduled April 16 event at Lawton Speedway and April 17 event at Devil’s Bowl Speedway.

Missouri will host a doubleheader weekend, March 26-27, with the return of U.S. 36 Raceway and Lake Ozark Speedway.

The March 27 event at Lake Ozark will be the third annual Jason Johnson Classic presented by FK Rod Ends with $15,000-to-win on the line. James McFadden, a friend of the late Jason Johnson, earned an emotional win at the event last year and will go for another this year as he runs for the Kevin Gobrecht Rookie of the Year title with Kasey Kahne Racing.

Always a source of excitement, the 1/3-mile Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 returns for a spring doubleheader, April 2-3, giving the track two more dates in 2021 before the Aug. 6-7 Ironman 55 weekend.

Then, fan-favorites Kokomo Speedway and Tri-State Speedway return to the schedule for an Indiana doubleheader weekend, April 9-10. Both tracks brought fans to their feet last year with Sheldon Haudenschild executing spectacular passes to claim the win and Carson Macedo edging Sweet by inches to win at Tri-State.

“I’m just excited we have found some great racetracks to fill in the dates of the West Coast Swing,” said two-time defending champion Brad Sweet. “I was looking forward to racing in front of my friends and family in California but just still too many restrictions to race in front of full crowds. It’s always tough this time of year with weather and other factors to get races in so thanks to the Outlaws and the promoters for taking these shows on such short notice. I hope to see many fans and I’m excited to get the NAPA Auto Parts #49 back on track.”

Tickets for each new event will go on sale Wednesday, Feb. 24, at 9 a.m. (ET).

If you already have tickets to the events at Magnolia Motor Speedway, The Rev and Cotton Bowl Speedway and can’t make it to the rescheduled dates, you have until March 25 to request a refund.

Anyone unable to make it to the track can watch all of the action live on DIRTVision with the annual Platinum FAST PASS subscription for $299/year or the monthly FAST PASS subscription for $39/month.