Local golf events to check out around Lake of the Ozarks

Lake Sun Staff, newsroom@lakesunonline.com

Cocktails & Caddies

The Lake Area Chamber of Commerce hosts the Cocktails & Caddies Golf Tournament on April 16 at The Gulf Club at Deer Chase. This is a ladies 3-person scramble where the team will bid on a fourth player/caddie and a prize package on the day of the tournament. Fee includes lunch from Baxter’s, 18 holes of golf, riding cart, practice range balls and two mimosas per player. Early registration, before April 1 is $50 per player, or $60 after. There will be six winning teams per flight. Proxy prizes at all 18 holes.

For more information, go to: www.lakeareachamber.com or call 573-964-1010.

2-Man Scramble

Lake Valley Golf Club will host a Spring 2-Man Scramble Invitational April 17 & 18. Entry fee is $380 per team and includes 36 holes of golf with cart, skins event on both days, pari-mutuel on Sunday, closest to the hole prizes on Saturday. A practice round can be booked during tournament week.

Call 573-346-7218 or go to www.lakevalleygolf.com for more information.

Spring Fling

The Oaks at Margaritaville Lake Resort will host a two-man scramble tournament April 24 and 25. A practice round will be held on Friday. Cost is $300/team plus a $25 cart fee. The tournament will be flighted after the first round.

Entry deadline is April 20. Call 573-348-8255 for more information.

Clown Golf Classic

Osage National Golf Resort hosts the annual auction and golf tournament to benefit the Dream Factory on April 24 and 25. A silent and live auction, complimentary cocktails and hors d’oeuvres will be held April 24 with the golf tournament kicking off at 10 a.m. the following day.

Cost is $175 per player or $525 for a three-person team. To register or for more information, call 573-216-1233 or email: susan@krantzproperties.com.

Rotary Tournament

The annual Greg Gagnon Memorial Golf Tournament will be held May 7 at The Oaks at Margaritaville Lake Resort. Sponsored by the Lake Ozark Rotary Club, cost is $150/golfer and includes a $50 gift card to the Oaks Pro Shop, green fees, box lunch and two drink tickets. Registration, complimentary range balls, putting contest and raffle is from 10-11 a.m. with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. The 19th hole happy hour and awards will be from 4-5 p.m.

Register by calling Clayton at 573-302-4291 or email: ebentzen@centralinvestment.net.

Fitting Day

Callaway Fitting Day will be held May 11 from 1-5 p.m. fittings will be held every 30 minutes, starting at 1 p.m. No obligation or cost. It is an opportunity to hit the best equipment and find what options fit you best.

To schedule an appointment, call Steve at 573-378-5109 ext. 2 or email: rollinghillspgapro@gmail.com.

Parrot Head Open

The annual tournament will be held August 28 & 29 at The Oaks at Margaritaville Lake Resort. Cost is $350/team plus a $25 cart fee. A practice round will be held Friday with a 1:30 p.m. shotgun.

Entry deadline is August 24. Call 573-348-8255 for more information.