Eldon, Camdenton, Osage and Versailles send girls wrestlers to sectionals

The mats in Mexico are where the postseason and the journey to state began for Lake area schools and those hopes for a spot on the state podium remain alive for Eldon, Camdenton, Osage and Versailles who all sent at least one wrestler on to sectionals.

A total of 19 schools gathered for the District 4 Tournament and Jefferson City walked away as team district champions with a lineup of eight wrestlers who put up 100 points. Eldon finished fourth with six wrestlers who earned 66 points, Camdenton’s trio of wrestlers finished 11th with 29, Osage captured 13th place with a single wrestler who earned 20 points and Versailles’ lineup of three wrestlers put up 10 points to place 17th.

Among the 13 Lake area wrestlers fighting to keep their seasons alive, eight punched their tickets to the next round by finishing in the top four of their weight class and three of those eight wrestlers should have plenty of confidence, too, after winning a district championship.

Eldon’s Annmarie Dillon made history for the Mustangs on Saturday when she became the first female to win a district title. It adds to a fairly nice list of accomplishments for her family as well, considering both of her older brothers, Trenton and Kaden, are former Eldon state champions. Dillon (35-8) wrestled to the top of the 137-pound class with a pin fall in the quarterfinals that was followed by a 5-0 decision and pin fall victory in the championship. Teammate Olivia Chapman (35-1), a returning sixth place state medalist, also captured a district title at 151 pounds with two pin fall victories in the first period after receiving a bye in the quarterfinals. Osage also produced a district champion as Kamill Burch (7-4) won an 8-7 decision in the semifinals and pin fall in the finals for a title at 112 pounds after a quarterfinal bye.

Eldon’s Mackenzie Blankenship (22-12) earned a spot in sectionals at 174 pounds by finishing third. Blankenship started with a pin fall in the quarterfinals that took just 17 seconds before dropping her semifinal match by fall, earning a bye in the consolation semifinals and coming back with a pin fall victory in the third place match. Blankenship, Dillon and Chapman will also be joined by teammate Addison Gerber (16-22) who captured fourth place at 112 pounds. Gerber dropped her first match by fall, earned a bye in the first round of consolation and guaranteed a trip to sectionals with a pin fall in the consolation semifinals before dropping the third place match in an 8-3 decision. The season came to an end for Vivian Wester who finished the year at 9-30 at 117 pounds and Sydney Searcy who ends the year 14-20 at 235 after coming up one match shy of sectionals.

Camdenton is sending a pair of wrestlers to sectionals after Clara Rathmann (25-12) finished second at 235 and Chelsea Camponiano (14-19) finished fourth at 117. Rathmann won both her quarterfinal and sectional matches by first round pin falls before dropping the title match to Tipton’s Kyla Cornine (28-1). Camponiano started with a pin fall victory in the quarterfinals, dropped her semifinal match and guaranteed a trip to sectionals with a pin fall in the consolation semifinals before losing by fall in the third place match. Lucinda Baker finishes the year 10-31 at 132 pounds after coming up one match shy of sectionals.

Versailles will be represented in sectionals by Sarah Huffman (19-6) who finished third at 235 pounds. Huffman received a bye in the quarterfinals, dropped her semifinal match by fall and bounced back in the consolation semifinals with a pin fall victory before capturing third place with a 4-2 sudden victory. Serenity Keeter’s season came to an end at 8-16 in the 112-pound class and Ella Dunklee wraps up the year 5-21 at 122 pounds after both wrestlers came up one match shy of sectionals.

Sectionals will be at Versailles on February 20th where the top three wrestlers in each weight class will advance to state which will take place from March 9 in Independence.

Michael Losch is the Sports Editor at the Lake Sun. He can be reached at mlosch@lakesunonline.com or 573-346-2132