Wrestling Roundup: Osage and Camdenton

Osage boys finish second, girls eighth at Buffalo Tournament

School of the Osage wrestlers visited Buffalo for their regular season finale at the Thundering Herd Invitational on Saturday where the boys finished second and the girls captured eighth place.

There were seven wrestlers in action for the Osage boys and four of them became champions as the team produced 193 points, trailing only Fulton's lineup of 13 wrestlers who earned 308 among the 11 schools in action.

Corey Hubkey was one of the Indians who won a title as he won all of his five matches by pin fall at 145 pounds to improve to 25-5 on the season. Mason Dulle (30-9) also captured a title at 152 and he also won all of his matches by fall along with defending state champion Chase Cordia (40-0) who won four of his five matches in the first round at 170 and Jack Creasy (31-0) who won three of his matches by fall in the first round at 195.

Jacob Zelle (9-14) finished fifth for the Indians at 126 along with Reagan O'Shea (19-6) at 182 and Zach Isom (18-7) took sixth at 160.

The Osage girls finished eighth among the nine schools in action after bringing just two wrestlers who put up 14 points while Fulton took the team title with five wrestlers who earned 78 points, respectively.

Kamill Burch (5-4) represented Osage at 112 pounds and finished second after dropping both of her matches by fall to Diamond’s Josey Crisp (20-4). Audrey Utterback (1-22) wrestled at 137 pounds and also finished second after dropping her two matches by fall to Fulton’s Rilee Swaim (13-13).

The Indian girls will be in district action at Mexico this weekend where the top four wrestlers in each weight class will advance to sectionals. The boys will look to accomplish the same feat at Harrisonville the following weekend.

Camdenton boys capture 3rd at Warrenton Tournament

Camdenton went east to Warrenton for tournament action on Saturday where the Lakers finished third among 11 schools in action.

The Lakers brought 10 wrestlers to the mats who put up 170 points, trailing only Hillsboro's 10 wrestlers who won the team title with 199 and Jackson's nine wrestlers who put up 196.5.

One Laker came home as a champion as Dakota Davis earned another tournament title at 285 pounds to improve to 41-1 on the season. He started with a pin fall victory in the quarterfinals, needing just 24 seconds to do it, added another first round pin fall in the semifinals and he won a 3-0 decision in the championship match.

There were several other Lakers who nearly earned titles on Saturday. Kaden Stivers (24-7) won his first two matches by pin fall before falling to Hillsboro's Gavin Alexander (41-2) in the championship match by a 15-0 technical fall, Cooper Rhodenizer (30-8) won his semifinal match by fall at 126 before losing a 12-1 major decision to Hillsboro's Sam Richardson (36-7), Grant Garrett (39-1) earned a pin fall in the semifinals before losing by fall to Hillsboro's Dalton Litzsinger (37-3) in the championship at 138 and Nathaniel Beeson (23-15) won a 7-6 decision in the semifinals at 160 before being pinned in the championship by unbeaten Garner Horman of Jackson (26-0).

Aidan Neal (15-4) finished third for the Lakers at 132 along with Gunner Morris (23-12) at 195 and Roberto Montez (13-11) at 220. Logan Tibben (28-9) came in fourth at 120 and Wiley Powers (20-11) also placed fourth at 145.

Camdenton will now be preparing for the postseason, which will start with districts on home mats the weekend of February 13. The top four wrestlers in each weight class will advance to sectionals.

Michael Losch is the Sports Editor at the Lake Sun. He can be reached at mlosch@lakesunonline.com or 573-346-2132