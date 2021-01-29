Camdenton wrestling splits triangular at Blair Oaks with Fort Osage

Just a single point prevented the Camdenton boys from taking the sweep in a triangular at Blair Oaks Thursday night.

The Lakers met the falcons and Fort Osage out of the Kansas City area for the final duals of the season and Camdenton fell to Blair Oaks 35-34 while toppling Fort Osage 40-24.

Kaden Stivers got Camdenton started with an 11-6 decision at 113 pounds in the matchup with Blair Oaks and Logan Tibben followed with a 6-1 decision at 120. Cooper Rhodenizer (126) secured a pin fall victory, Grant Garrett (145) won a 23-6 technical fall and Gunner Morris (195) shut out his opponent with a 15-0 technical fall. Aidan Neal (132) and Dakota Davis (285) went uncontested and the Lakers gave up an open weight class at 106. Meanwhile, Camdenton's Wiley Powers (138) fell in a 4-1 decision, Cale Bentley (152) was pinned, Nathaniel Beeson (160) dropped an 18-3 technical fall, Garrett Stark (170) was pinned, Kaiden Davis (182) came up short in a 5-4 decision and Robertzo Montez (220) was pinned.

Tibben (120) was victorious again in the matchup with Fort Osage by virtue of a pin fall. Neal (132) won a 16-2 major decision, Garrett (138) won a 15-5 major decision, Powers (145) won a 15-0 technical fall shutout, Davis (182) won by fall, Morris captured a 6-4 decision, Roberto Montez (220) went uncontested and Davis (285) won by fall. Stivers (113) came up short in a 6-2 decision, Rhodenizer (126) lost a 4-2 decision, Bentley (152) lost by fall and Beeson (160) was pinned along with Stark (170).

The Camdenton and Blair Oaks girls officially recorded a dual with no contested matches and the Falcons secured enough victories for a 24-12 win. Camdenton's Chelsea Camponiano (117) and Clara Rathmann (235) were representing the Lakers.

Camdenton added a dual at Lebanon Friday night set for 5 p.m. and the Lakers will be in Warrenton for a tournament on Saturday to wrap up the regular season.