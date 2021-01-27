Versailles boys wrestling shares Tri-County Conference title with Osage, Blair Oaks

It has finally been settled.

After the first official Tri-County Conference Tournament in December where Versailles, Osage and Blair Oaks all finished tied for first at 4-1, the conference race came down to a quadrangular at Hallsville Tuesday night where Versailles and Blair Oaks just needed a win over the host Indians to secure a share of the conference crown with defending conference champion Osage who had already taken care of its duals.

Hallsville and Boonville were absent from the conference tournament in December and the Indians were the last team left for Versailles and Blair Oaks after both previously beat Boonville along with Osage. It was not a particularly dramatic finish, either.

The Falcons of Blair Oaks topped Hallsville 57-16 while the Tigers secured a 54-29 win. Blair Oaks also secured a 60-15 win over Versailles, who put some of its junior varsity wrestlers in the lineup, and the Tigers put up a 66-9 win over California.

Alex Radefeld picked up the first contested win against Hallsville with a pin fall at 145 pounds and he was joined by Jacob Schrock at 170 and Mason Hibdon at 220. Kannen Wilson (113), Ben Dornan (126), Zachary Radefeld (152), Connor Lehman (182), Gavin Brantley (195) and Tristan Gavette (285) all went uncontested for the Tigers. Matthew Radefeld (120) lost his match by fall along with Dillin Wheeler (138) and Kyle Flieger (160) while Tres Powers (132) lost a 16-0 technical fall and the rest of Hallsville’s points came from open weight classes.

In the showdown with California it was Corey Swearngin who picked up the first pin fall of the dual at 138 and Anthony Clark (160), Schrock (170) and Brock Ballew (220) also won their matches by fall. Wilson (113), Radefeld (120), Dornan (126), Powers (132), Radefeld (145), Jesse Goodson (152) and Gabe Lehman (182) all went uncontested and California’s points came with a pin fall over Brantley at 195 and an 8-5 decision over Manuel Moreno at 285.

Dornan (126) secured a pin fall over his Blair Oaks opponent along with Powers at 132 and Swearngin won a 14-12 decision at 145. It was all Blair Oaks the rest of the dual as Wilson (113) dropped a 7-5 decision, Radefeld (120) lost a 5-1 decision and Wheeler (138) was pinned along with Houston Fahrenbocker (152), Clark (160), Joshua Denman (170), Gabe (182), Preston James (195), Dylan Davis (220) and Moreno (285).

There was one Versailles girl who got to wrestle Tuesday night as well and she took care of business. Ella Dunklee represented the Tigers at 127 and secured a pin fall victory over her Blair Oaks opponent.

The Versailles girls are scheduled to wrestle in the Thundering Herd Invitational at Buffalo on Saturday and the boys have wrapped up their regular season with districts awaiting on home mats February 12 and 13.

