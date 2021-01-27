Eldon wrestling topples Buffalo in regular season finale

Eldon ended its regular season on a positive note Tuesday night at Buffalo with a sweep over the Bison.

The boys took care of business with a 48-23 win and the girls secured a 24-12 win in the regular season finale.

Aidan Gerber got the Mustangs started with a pin fall victory at 120 pounds and he was joined by Samuel Simmons at 138 who also won by fall along with Ian Birdno at 170. Evan Birdno (152) won a 5-2 decision, Sam Coppock (182) won a 14-5 major decision and Cameron Kean (132) went uncontested along with Jonathon Etzel (145) and Jasper DeGraffenreid (285). Maddox Berlener lost his match by fall at 113, Tevin Eldridge (126) lost a 10-0 major decision, Dakota Collins was pinned at 160 and the Bison picked up wins in two open weight classes.

Vivian Wester won her match by fall for the Eldon girls at 117 and Adysson Gerber (112), Olivia Chapman (151) and Mackenzie Blankenship (174) all went uncontested. Buffalo secured wins with a pin fall over Anmarie Dillon at 132 and Sydney Searcy at 235.

The girls will begin their districts on February 6 at Mexico and the boys will follow on February 12 and 13 at Harrisonville.

