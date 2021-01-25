Wrestling Roundup: Camdenton, Eldon, Osage and Versailles

Camdenton's Garrett and Davis capture conference titles as boys finish second at Ozark Conference Tournament

The wrestlers of the Ozark Conference gathered at Parkview High School over the weekend to settle conference bragging rights and a pair of Lakers had the privilege of claiming those bragging rights and the title of Ozark Conference champion.

The Lakers finished second overall as a team among the 10 school in action, finishing second with 13 wrestlers and 173.5 points, trailing only Lebanon’s full lineup of 14 wrestlers who put up 275.

Camdenton’s Grant Garrett remains unbeaten at 41-0 on the season and he earned his third conference title on Saturday at 138 pounds after winning two matches by fall in the first round before earning a 17-1 technical fall in the championship. Dakota Davis (40-1) did not have much trouble on the way to a second straight conference title as well, winning a 14-0 major decision in the semifinals of the 285-pound bracket before capturing a win by fall in the championship.

Camdenton had a few more wrestler on the brink of a conference title.

Kaden Stivers (25-7) finished second at 113 pounds with a pair of pin fall victories before dropping a 6-0 decision in the championship to Lebanon’s Quentin Long (22-7). Cooper Rhodenizer (33-7) also won his first two matches by fall and came up short in a 9-3 decision to Lebanon’s Davis Joiner (19-4) in the finals at 126. Aidan Neal (22-7) secured two pin fall victories at 132 and dropped his championship match to Lebanon’s Cole Patten (31-6) by fall. Kaiden Davis (20-11) also reached the finals at 182 with a 3-1 decision in the semifinals before losing the championship to Rolla’s Hayden Fane (28-2) by fall.

Roberto Montez (20-16) finished third for Camdenton at 220 and the Lakers had numerous fourth place finishes. Logan Tibben (25-9) did so at 120 along with Cale Bentley (27-16) at 152, Nathaniel Beeson (26-16) at 160, Garrett Stark (10-4) at 170 and Gunner Morris (19-13) at 195. Meanwhile, Wiley Powers (19-12) dropped his consolation semifinal match by fall at 145.

Camdenton is set to host Logan-Rogersville on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

Eldon's Chapman and Dillon win titles at Osage Girls Warpath Tournament

Eldon’s Anmarie Dillon and Olivia Chapman had what it took to reach the top of the podium in the Osage Girls Warpath Tournament on Saturday.

Heritage Gymnasium in Lake Ozark was the scene where the Indians hosted 14 schools including Lake area neighbors Camdenton and Versailles in addition to Eldon.

A team from out of state took home the top prize as Broken Arrow out of Oklahoma and its 12 wrestlers finished with 80 points to capture the team title. Eldon finished ninth with six wrestlers who earned 22 points, Camdenton was 10th with a trio of wrestlers who put up 19, host Osage took 11th with four wrestlers who earned 10 points and Versailles was 12th with its three wrestlers who finished with nine, respectively.

Dillon (32-7) won three of her matches by pin fall in the first round for Eldon at 132 pounds and she also won a 22-7 technical fall and her fifth match of the day by pin fall to capture the title. Chapman (32-1) had three matches at 143 pounds and she won all of them by pin fall in the first round to finish on top.

Meanwhile, Mackenzie Blankenship (18-11) came in third for the Mustangs at 174 pounds, Adysson Gerber (14-19) placed fifth at 112, Vivian Wester (8-27) captured sixth at 117 and Sydney Searcy (13-17) also came in sixth at 235.

Both Lucinda Baker and Clara Rathmann put together the best finish of the day for Camdenton after both wrestlers finished fourth in their divisions. Baker (2-3) did so at 132 pounds and Rathmann (2-2) did so at 235. Chelsea Camponiano (2-2) was also on the mat for the Lakers and finished fifth at 117.

Wrestling on the home mats, Kamill Burch (3-2) was the top wrestler for Osage after placing third at 112 pounds. Audrey Utterback (1-19) placed sixth at 132, Cierra Glendenning (3-11) came in seventh at 159 and Micheala Riner (2-14) also placed seventh at 235.

Serenity Keeter (7-13) led Versailles on Saturday with a fourth place finish at 112 pounds. Sarah Huffman (15-5) captured fifth for the Tigers at 235 and Ella Dunklee (2-19) came in sixth at 122.

Camdenton will host Logan-Rogersville on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Versailles will be visiting Hallsville for a quadrangular with the Indians, Blair Oaks and California on Tuesday at the same time. Eldon is scheduled to wrestle at Higginsville in the Highway 13 Showdown on Saturday and Osage is set to wrestle in the Thundering Herd Invitational at Buffalo on Saturday.

Gerber brings home title and 100th career victory as Eldon takes 7th at St. Clair Classic

It was a significant weekend in St. Clair for one Eldon wrestler on Saturday.

It was the scene where Aidan Gerber not only won a tournament title, but also earned the 100th win of his career.

The Mustangs were one of 12 schools in action and the team finished seventh overall with seven wrestlers who earned 102.5 points. Capital City out of Jefferson City took the team title with 11 wrestlers who racked up 194 points, respectively.

Gerber, who improved to 34-7 on the season, won all of his five matches by pin fall at 120 pounds and three of them happened in the first period.

Ian Birdno (13-21) nearly captured a championship for Eldon at 170 pounds with two pin fall victories and a 6-5 decision before dropping his title match by fall to Capital City’s Gibril Wilson (23-12). Sam Coppock (25-17) was also on the brink of a title. He won his first match by fall in the first period, dropped his next contested match in a 5-2 decision to Parkway North’s James Harris (29-1), won a 2-1 tiebreaker to get to the title match and lost to Harris once more by fall.

Meanwhile, Jonathon Eztel (19-18) finished fourth for Eldon at 138 along with Jasper DeGraffenreid (22-10) at 285. Evan Birdno (3-12) came in sixth at 145 and Dakota Collins (12-28) placed eighth at 152.

Eldon will wrap up the regular season on Tuesday at Buffalo with the dual scheduled to start at 5 p.m.

Versailles boys finish 2nd at Lathrop Invitational

Only one team stood above Versailles at the Lathrop Invitational on Saturday.

The Tigers were one of 18 schools in action and the lineup of 13 Tigers produced 180.5 points, trailing only Mid-Buchanan’s full lineup of 14 who put up 314 points of their own.

The best finishes of the day for Versailles came from a trio of Tigers who all finished second. Zachary Radefeld (30-3) won a 19-2 technical fall and a 7-6 decision in the semifinals before dropping the title match to Lathrop’s Drystin Dotson (13-1) by fall at 152 pounds. Gavin Brantley (19-14) won his first three matches by fall at 195 and lost by fall in the finals to unbeaten Creed Webster of Mid-Buchanan (24-0). Tristan Gavette (26-9) also reached the finals with a pair of wins by fall before losing the title match to Mid-Buchanan’s Seth Cruz (18-3) by fall.

Mason Hibdon (21-80 placed third for Versailles at 220 along with Connor Lehman (24-9) at 170. Kannen Wilson (29-7) came in fourth at 113 along with Ben Dornan (20-7) at 126. Tres Powers (26-7) was fifth for the Tigers at 132 along with Kyle Flieger (22-10) at 160, Matthew Radefeld (14-8) finished sixth at 120 along with Joshua Denman (10-13) at 182 and both Corey Swearngin (3-1) at 138 and Alex Radefeld (28-7) at 145 finished ninth.

Versailles will travel to Hallsville for a Tri-County Conference quadrangular with the Indians, Blair Oaks and California on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

Michael Losch is the Sports Editor at the Lake Sun. He can be reached at mlosch@lakesunonline.com or 573-346-2132