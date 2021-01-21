Camdenton's Rathmann wins wrestling title at Ozark Conference Girls Tournament, boys knock off Waynesville

OZARK CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

One Camdenton Laker brought home the gold Wednesday night.

Clara Rathmann and her teammates Chelsea Camponiano and Lucinda Baker represented Camdenton among 10 schools in the Ozark Conference Tournament at Lebanon where the Yellowjackets protected their home mats with a conference team title. Lebanon’s full lineup of 14 wrestlers racked up 237 points while the trio of Lakers in action finished seventh with 23, but Rathmann managed to wrestle her way to the top of the podium.

Rathmann, who is 20-9 on the season, won a conference title in the 235-pound division after winning by fall in the semifinals over Molly Kell of Rolla (15-8) and securing an 11-1 major decision in the championship match against Lebanon’s MaKenna Dunham (26-13).

Baker (8-26) finished fourth at 132 after losing a pair of matches. She lost by fall to Lebanon’s Quincey Glendenning (33-2) in the semifinals and dropped the third place match by fall to Morgan Burris of Rolla (12-13).

Camponiano (8-14) wrestled a pair of matches and did not have a designated place finish. She fell in the quarterfinals by fall to Rolla’s Taylor Heimbaugh (6-5), received a bye and dropped her consolation semifinal match by fall to Waynesville’s Jaylen Williams (12-5).

Camdenton is set to wrestle at the Osage Tournament on Saturday.

BOYS DUAL AT WAYNESVILLE

Camdenton continued its winning ways at Waynesville Wednesday night.

After knocking off St. James on Tuesday, the Lakers traveled to Waynesville the next day and added another win where the Lakers secured a 48-24 victory.

Kaden Stivers (113) took care of business with a pin fall at Waynesville and Grant Garrett (138) also won by fall along with Cale Bentley (152), Garrett Stark (170) and Kaiden Davis (182). Logan Tibben (126) fought for a 4-2 decision and Dakota Davis (285) came out on top in an 8-3 decision while Aidan Neal (132) and Roberto Montez (220) went uncontested. Waynesville picked up two open weight classes for points at 106 and 120 and also added a 9-4 decision over Wiley Powers (145), a 10-6 decision over Nathaniel Beeson (160) and a pin fall over Dane Lapine (195).

The Lakers will battle for conference bragging rights in the Ozark Conference Tournament this weekend.

Michael Losch is the Sports Editor at the Lake Sun. He can be reached at mlosch@lakesunonline.com or 573-346-2132