Camdenton boys wrestling topples St. James

Camdenton did not skip a beat after winning the Republic Invitational over the weekend.

The Lakers hosted St. James Tuesday night and added another win in a 60-24 dual over the Tigers.

Aidan Neal won his match by fall at 132 pounds for Camdenton and he was joined by Grant Garrett (138), Cale Bentley (152), Garrett Stark (170), Kaiden Davis (182), Dane Lapine (195), Roberto Montez (220) and Dakota Davis (285). Kaden Stivers (113) and Logan Tibben (120) went uncontested and St. James picked up its points with an uncontested weight class at 106 and 126 along with a pin over Camdenton's Wiley Powers (145) and Nathaniel Beeson (160).

Camdenton was scheduled to wrestle at Waynesville Wednesday night before the Ozark Conference Tournament gets underway on Saturday.

