Osage boys wrestling sweeps Friday Night Takedown at Sullivan

After a scheduled tournament at Owensville was cancelled, School of the Osage decided to wrestle in dual action at Sullivan Friday night and it was a sweep for the Indians in the Friday Night Takedown.

Osage topped Dexter 54-24, beat the host Eagles 42-33 and added a 48-36 win over St. James to go unbeaten on the night.

In the matchup with Dexter, Zach Green got the Indians started with a pin fall at 106 pounds and he was joined by Hayden Westbrook (113), Corey Hubkey (138), Ryan Schepers (145), Mason Dulle (152), Zach Isom (160), Chase Cordia (182) and Jackson Creasy (195). Charlie Dulle (132) went uncontested and all of Dexter’s points came from uncontested weight classes.

Westbrook (113) was a winner by fall against Sullivan as well along with Hubkey (138), Schepers (145), Isom (160) and Cordia (182). Green (106) went uncontested along with Creasy (195) and Sullivan picked up some points from uncontested weight classes along with a pin over Dulle (132) and a 2-0 decision over Dulle (152).

In the battle with St. James it was another pin fall for Westbrook and Hubkey (138) also remained unbeaten with a trio of pin fall victories along with Schepers (145), and Cordia (182). Creasy (195) stayed unbeaten with a pin fall at 195 along with Green (106) who went uncontested. Dulle (132) picked up another win by fall along with Dulle (152) and St. James picked up a few open weight classes and a single contested win over Isom at 160.

Osage’s scheduled match with Logan-Rogersville on Tuesday was cancelled to COVID-19 related issues. The Indians will meet Hallsville and Boonville in conference action Thursday night at 5:30 p.m. with an opportunity for the defending Tri-County Conference champions to clinch at least a share of another conference title.

Michael Losch is the Sports Editor at the Lake Sun. He can be reached at mlosch@lakesunonline.com or 573-346-2132