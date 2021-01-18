Wrestling Roundup: Camdenton, Versailles and Eldon

Camdenton boys win Republic Invitational

The sport of wrestling may primarily focus on individual achievements, considering it is one-on-one inside a small circle. So, a team accomplishment is even sweeter and the Camdenton boys got to share that experience after winning the Republic Invitational on Saturday.

The Lakers racked up 255 team points with 13 wrestlers, besting the rest of the field of 10 schools by no less than 77.5 points. The Lakers produced six champions on the day and three more wrestlers finished second.

Cooper Rhodenizer (30-6) topped his weight class at 126 pounds, winning all four of his contested matches by pin fall, including three in the first round. Unbeaten Grant Garrett (36-0) finished with five pin fall victories including four in the first round at 138 and Nathaniel Beeson (23-12) won his division at 160 with four pin falls- all in the first round. Kaiden Davis (24-10) had three pin fall victories at 182, a medical forfeit win and a 6-2 decision, Gunner Morris (21-11) started with a 16-0 technical fall at 195 and finished with three pin falls and Dakota Davis (37-1) won three pin falls and a 16-1 technical fall.

Kaden Stivers (19-6) finished second with an 8-7 decision at 106 followed by a pair of pin falls and a 15-2 major decision with his only defeat being a pin fall to Republic's Wyatt George (24-3). Logan Tibben (25-7) started with four straight pin fall victories at 120 and came up just short in a 7-6 decision in his final match against Logan-Rogersville's Jacob Foster (19-11). Aidan Neal (18-6) also placed second after securing three pin falls at 132 before falling to Ozark's Nolan Moeller (17-7).

Roberto Montez (18-19) finished third at 220 pounds, Cale Bentley (23-14) captured fourth at 152, Wiley Powers (18-7) earned fifth at 145 and Kaiden Jefferson (17-18) came in seventh at 170.

Camdenton will host St. James on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

Versailles boys take home title from Warsaw Invitational

It was a good day for Versailles.

The Tigers were one of nine schools in Warsaw on Saturday and the team earned the right to be called champion after a lineup of 13 Tigers put up 235 points to win the Warsaw Invitational.

No other team came within 61 points of Versailles.

Versailles produced two champions in Kannen Wilson and Zachary Radefeld. Wilson (24-5) lost his first match by pin fall to Butler's Baylor Myers (14-6), but he came back strong with three straight pin fall victories. Radefeld (25-2) started his journey at 152 with a 20-4 technical fall and he followed it up with another 19-2 technical fall, a 10-9 decision, an 18-3 technical fall and an 8-6 decision in his final match.

Meanwhile, the Tigers had a batch of grapplers who finished second.

Ben Dornan (15-5) won his first three matches by fall before dropping his final match by fall to El Dorado Springs' Josh Haberle (30-2). Tres Powers (22-5) started with a 18-9 major decision at 132 before winning by forfeit, adding an 11-1 major decision and losing his final match in a 4-2 sudden victory to Warsaw's Nick Bagley (5-0). Tye Edgar (14-8) started with a pin fall victory at 138, dropped his next match by fall to Butler's Brendin Patrick (31-1), came back with another pin fall victory and lost the final match to Patrick.

Alex Radefeld (24-5) won a pair of pin falls, a 15-10 decision and a 15-0 technical fall before losing his final match by fall to Butler's Ostin VanVoorst (26-4). Kyle FLieger (17-10) started with a pin fall win, dropped his next match by fall to Butler's Tristan Trumbore (24-5), added another win by fall and lost to Trumbore once more by fall. Connor Lehman (20-8) started with two wins by fall, lost a 4-2 sudden victory to Smith-Cotton's Everett Wood (17-11), came back with a 12-2 major decision and lost a 1-0 decision to Wood in the finals.Tristan Gavette (22-7) also placed second after winning a 11-0 major decision, two pin falls and a medical forfeit with his only loss at 285 coming by fall to Smith-Cotton's Tyler Soendker (19-4).

Mason Hibdon (17-6) finished third for Versailles at 220, Matthew Radefeld (12-4) was also third at 120, Gavin Brantley (15-12) captured fourth at 195 and Josh Denman (8-9) came in fifth at 182.

Versailles returns to action on Saturday in the Lathrop Invitational.

Eldon girls finish 5th, Camdenton 6th at Lady Tiger Pride Battle Tournament

Eldon and Camdenton were among 13 schools at the Lady Tiger Pride Battle Tournament on Saturday in Willard.

The Mustangs captured fifth with six wrestlers who earned 38 points while the Lakers finished sixth with a trio of wrestlers who earned 35. Marshfield and its team of 10 wrestlers won the tournament with 113 points, respectively.

Eldon had a trio of wrestlers finish second on the day as Adysson Gerber (9-15) split her two matches by pin fall at 112 pounds, Olivia Chapman (23-1) won three straight pin falls at 152 before dropping the final match in a 6-2 decision to Willard's Lexi Adams (15-2) and Mackenzie Blankenship (12-8) dropped her two matches by fall at 174 to Marshfield's Kiana Massie (23-4). Sydney Searcy (9-13) finished third at 235, Anmarie Dillon (22-7) placed third at 132 and Vivian Wester (5-22) captured fifth for the Mustangs at 117.

Camdenton produced a champion Saturday as Chelsea Camponiano (4-1) bested the field at 117. She won her first four matches by pin fall and her only loss came in a 5-2 decision to Bolivar's Charlene Barnum (10-17). Clara Rathmann (1-1) split her matches by pin fall to finish second at 235 and Lucina Baker (1-4) finished fifth at 132.

Camdenton will be at home Tuesday night to host St. James at 5:30 p.m. Eldon will wrestle in the St. Clair Classic on Friday and Saturday.

Eldon boys place 9th at Tiger Pride Battle in Willard

Eldon was in Willard on Saturday amongst nine schools at the Tiger Pride Battle Tournament where the Mustangs finished ninth with seven wrestlers who earned 43.5 points.

Helias claimed the title of champion with 13 wrestlers who finished with 189.5 points, respectively.

Aidan Gerber had the best outing of the day amongst his teammates after placing third for Eldon at 120 pounds, improving to 25-6 on the season. Sam Coppock (20-13) captured fourth at 182, Ian Birdno (9-17) was seventh at 170, Dakota Collins (10-21) finished eighth at 152, Evan Birdno (2-6) placed eighth at 145, Tevin Eldridge (9-17) came in ninth at 126 and Maddox Berlener (4-16) also placed ninth at 113.

Eldon will wrestle in St. Clair for more tournament action on Friday and Saturday.

Michael Losch is the Sports Editor at the Lake Sun. He can be reached at mlosch@lakesunonline.com or 573-346-2132