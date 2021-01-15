Osage and Versailles boys wrestling remain in conference title hunt after quadrangular

The last two champions of the Tri-County Conference gathered for a quadrangular Thursday night in Versailles and the race for the conference title is still on.

School of the Osage, the defending conference champions, and the host Tigers, the winners of the previous three, met fellow conference foe Southern Boone and non-conference opponent Moberly who picked up the sweep. Osage went 2-1 with a 48-31 win over Versailles and 57-17 win over Southern Boone while falling to Moberly 40-37. Versailles topped Southern Boone 51-12 and dropped a close 38-35 dual to Moberly.

But, Thursday night’s duals had no bearing on the conference race. Osage, Southern Boone and Versailles previously met in the Tri-County Conference Tournament at Eldon where the Indians and Tigers finished in a three-way tie for first place with Blair Oaks after all three schools finished 4-1. Boonville and Hallsville were not present at that tournament due to COVID-related issues so scheduled conference duals against those schools will ultimately decide it.

Versailles already topped Boonville in a previous meet so the Tigers just need to to beat Hallsville in a quadrangular with California and Blair Oaks on January 26 to guarantee at least a share of the conference crown. Osage will meet Boonville and Hallsville on Thursday and Blair Oaks will take on Boonville on Tuesday and Hallsville on January 26 in the quadrangular with Versailles.

“They know and they are excited. Don’t like sharing it, but that is the best we can do at this point,” Versailles coach Shawn Brantley said of his wrestlers and the potential of sharing the conference championship with two other schools. We’re wrestling pretty well right now for the most part. Even the younger guys out there tonight wrestled pretty well and looked good. It makes us feel good for the future and if someone gets banged up in the last part of the year we have some guys that can hold down the fort.”

Osage coach Randy Satterlee knows there is still business to take care of as well if the Indians want to retain at least a share of the title and he saw some good signs from his team Thursday night in the pursuit of that goal.

“I don’t know how that is all going to shake out and we’ll see what goes on the rest of the way,” the coach said of the conference race.

“We are wrestling hard and everyone is putting in their all. The kids are working hard and I’m looking for good things at the end of the season here. Right now, it is about finishing out, peaking at the right time and staying healthy. We’ll see where we end up come district time.”

Versailles began the night with Southern Boone and Ben Dornan picked up the first contested win of the night for the Tigers with a 9-7 decision at 126 pounds. Jacob Schrock (170) won by pin fall and the rest of the victories were by forfeit as Kannen Wilson (113), Alex Radefeld (145), Kyle Flieger (160), Josh Denman (182), Gavin Brantley (195), Mason Hibdon (220) and Tristan Gavette (285) all went uncontested. Matthew Radefeld (120) lost an 18-1 technical fall in his matchup with Southern Boone, Tres Powers (132) lost an 11-3 major decision, Ty Edgar (138) was pinned along with Houston Fahrenbocker (152).

The showdown with Moberly was a battle to the end for Versailles. Wilson (113) won by pin fall along with Dornan (126) and Powers (132) while Radefeld (120) won a 13-7 decision, Zachary Radefeld (152) won a 15-0 technical fall shutout, Flieger (160) won a 17-12 decision and Connor Lehman (170) went uncontested. Edgar (138) lost a 7-4 decision and Radefeld (145) lost a 15-0 technical fall shutout and most of the upper weights went to the Spartans as well as Denman (182) lost his match by pin fall along with Brantley (195), Hibdon (220) and Gavette (285). Moberly went uncontested at 106.

“We wrestled them tough. We dominated the first half of that and they dominated the second half,” Brantley noted. “It could have went any way and unfortunately, we gave up too many pins and it did not go our way in the end.”

Up next was Osage and Dornan got the Tigers started with a pin fall at 126 over Adam Diver. Powers (132) won an 8-0 major decision over Charlie Dulle, Zach (152) won a 5-4 decision over Mason Dulle, Schrock (170) pinned Regan O’Shea, Wilson (113) pinned Zach Green and Brock Ballew (220) went uncontested for the Tigers.

With the official conference dual already out of the way, Brantley opted to get some of his junior varsity guys some mat time and he liked what he saw.

“The junior varsity guys have not had a lot of matches after Christmas so we threw some of them out there,” he said. “They wrestled pretty tough, represented themselves well and we kept the dual fairly close for the majority of it being junior varsity guys.”

Osage’s wins against Versailles opponents all came by pin fall. It started with Arnall who pinned Radefeld at 120. Schepers (138) took care of business against Dillon Wheeler, Corey Hubkey (145) topped Corey Swearngin, Zach Isom (160) beat Anthony Clark, Cordia (182) took down Denman, Creasy got the win against Preston James and Tanner Gardner (285) pinned Manuel Moreno. Hayden Westbrook (106) went uncontested for the Indians.

Osage’s battle with Southern Boone went fairly smoothly as Schepers (138) picked up a pin along with O’Shea (170) while Dulle (152) won a 5-3 decision. Westbrook (113), Hubkey (145), Isom (160), Cordia (182), Creasy (195), Gardner (285) and Green (106) all went uncontested. Southern Boone’s wins came with a pin falls over Arnall (120) and Jackson Wyrick (126) along with a 17-0 technical fall shutout over Dulle (132).

Moberly managed to just edge out the Indians. Arnall (120) earned a pin along with Schepers (138), Dulle (152) and Cordia (182) while Dulle (132) won a 9-2 decision and Creasy (195) won a 15-10 decision. O’Shea (170) went uncontested. The Spartans secured wins with a 13-4 major decision over Green and pin falls over Diver (126), Hubkey (145), Isom (160) and Gardner (285). Connor Arrowood (220) lost his match by injury default.

Osage is scheduled to wrestle in the Sullivan Duals on Saturday and will meet Logan-Rogersville in a dual on Tuesday. The opportunity to hunt down a conference title is exciting for any team, but Satterlee said there is certainly a few things to work on beforehand.

“We have to review some of the basics, once again. Get in the room, work hard and we have to wrestle a full six minutes,” he pointed out. “There were a lot of matches out there we left on the table tonight I felt we could have won had we been able to wrestle the full six minutes and finish them out. We let some slip through our fingers.”

Versailles is set to wrestle in the Warsaw Invitational on Saturday and will have some time to work on things before the Lathrop Invitational on January 23.

“We need to be a little tougher when we go to our back. In the Moberly dual we gave up four or five straight pins at the end,” Brantley said. “We fight off a couple of those and don’t get pinned, we win the dual. That is something we’ll talk about a little bit.”

