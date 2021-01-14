Eldon wrestlers split triangular with Jefferson City and Battle

Eldon hosted a triangular with Jefferson City and Columbia Battle Wednesday night and it was a split for the Mustangs in their duals.

The Eldon girls topped Battle 21-6 and fell to Jefferson City 48-21 while the boys beat Battle 46-21 and dropped a 70-0 shutout to Jefferson City.

Adysson Gerber started the Mustangs off right against Battle after winning a tough 7-6 decision in the 112-pound match. Vivian Wester (117) won by pin fall along with Anmarie Dillon (137) and Olivia Chapman (151) went uncontested. Mackenzie Blankenship (195) lost a 6-0 decision against Battle and Sydney Searcy came up short in a 10-6 decision at 235.

Dillon (132) won her match against Jefferson City in a 12-8 decision, Chapman (151) won by pin fall and both Blankenship (195) and Searcy (235) went uncontested. Gerber (112) and Wester (117) were both pinned and the rest of Jefferson City’s points came in uncontested matches.

The Eldon boys cruised past Battle as Sam Coppock (182) won an 11-3 major decision and Jasper DeGraffenreid (285) won by pin fall while Maddox Berlener (113), Aidan Gerber (120), Tevin Eldridge (126), Devin Rabold (132), Jonathon Etzel (138) and Dakota Collins (152) all went uncontested. Evan Birdno (145) lost a 6-3 decision for the Mustangs and Ian Birdno (170) was pinned by his Spartan opponent.

It was tough sledding against the Jays as Berlener (113) lost a 7-0 decision, Gerber (120) lost a 5-2 decision, Rabold (132) lost a 13-2 major decision, Etzel (138) lost a 5-1 decision and Collins (152) lost a 12-5 decision. Meanwhile, Eldridge (126) was pinned along with Birdno (145), Coppock (182) and DeGraffenreid (285).

Eldon will return to action on Saturday at the Willard Invitational.

