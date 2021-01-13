Osage boys wrestling sweeps Eldon, California and Blair Oaks

If Osage plans on defending its Tri-County Conference title from last season, the Indians crossed off a few checkmarks Tuesday night at Blair Oaks in a sweep of the host Falcons, Eldon and California.

Osage shut out California 78-0, beat Blair Oaks 43-34 and took down Eldon 55-21 to remain unbeaten in conference dual action. Eldon finished the night 1-2 with a 60-18 win over California and a 60-16 loss to host Blair Oaks.

The Indians wrestled just seven contested matches against California and won all of them by pin fall. Charlie Dulle started with a pin at 132 pounds and he was joined by Corey Hubkey (138), Zach Isom (160), Chase Cordia (170), Jackson Creasy (195), Connor Arrowood (220) and Tanner Gardner (285). Zach Green (106), Hayden Westbrook (113), Gabe Arnall (120), Jacob Zelle (126), Ryan Schepers (145) and Mason Dulle (152) all went uncontested.

In the showdown with Blair Oaks, Green (106) got the Indians started with a 9-7 decision. Hubkey (138) won an 18-3 technical fall, Schepers (145) won a 16-1 technical fall, Dulle (152) picked up a pin and Cordia (170) also picked up a pin along with Creasy (195) and Arrowood (220). Meanwhile, Dulle (132) went uncontested and the Falcons picked up points with a pin over Arnall (120), a 10-2 major decision over Zelle (126), a pin over Isom (160) and a pin over Gardner (285).

Osage’s wins against rival Eldon came from Zelle (126) who pinned Tevin Eldridge, Dulle (132) who won a 12-0 major decision over Devin Rabold, Hubkey (138) who pinned Jonathon Etzel (138), Isom (160) who won a 11-7 decision over Dakota Collins and Cordia (170) who pinned Ian Birdno. Green (106), Schepers (145), Dulle (152), Creasy (195) and Arrowood (220) all went uncontested.

Maddox Berlener (113) was a winner for Eldon in his matchup with Osage’s Westbrook after winning a tough 13-11 decision. Aidan Gerber (120) pinned Arnall, Jasper DeGraffenreid (285) pinned Gardner and Sam Coppock (182) went uncontested.

Eldon cruised past California and Collins (160) helped make that happen with a pin fall along with Birdno (170) and DeGraffenreid (285). Berlener (113), Gerber (120), Eldridge (126), Etzel (138), Evan Birdno (145), Garrett Greenwalt (152) and Coppock (182) went uncontested. Rabold lost his match by fall at 132.

Gerber was victorious again in the match with Blair Oaks as he pinned his opponent at 120 while DeGraffenreid (285) secured a 12-0 major decision and Rabold (132) went uncontested. The rest went to the Falcons as Berlener (113) was pinned along with Eldridge (126), Birdno (145), Birdno (170) and Coppock (182). Etzel (138) lost an 8-1 decision and Collins (152) lost a 7-1 decision.

Eldon was scheduled to face Columbia Battle and Jefferson City in a triangular Wednesday night and the Mustangs will be wrestling in the Willard Invitational on Saturday. Osage will visit Versailles on Thursday for a conference triangular with Southern Boone at 5:30 p.m. The Indians will head to Owensville as well for tournament action on Saturday.

This story will be updated with the results of the girls matches when they become available.

Michael Losch is the Sports Editor at the Lake Sun. He can be reached at mlosch@lakesunonline.com or 573-346-2132