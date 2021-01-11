Wrestling Roundup: Camdenton, Osage, Eldon and Versailles

Lake area wrestlers from Camdenton, Osage, Eldon and Versailles were battling in various tournaments over the weekend and a few of them walked away as champions in the process. Overall, there were five champions and quite a few more who nearly earned titles.

Camdenton boys go 3-2 at Marshfield Duals

The Camdenton boys took on the Marshfield Duals on Saturday and finished on the winning side, going 3-2 overall.

One Laker who went into the weekend with some momentum and remained unbeaten, too, was Dakota Davis who recently secured the milestone 100th win of his career in a quadrangular with North Callaway, Father Tolton and Wright City just two days prior. Davis, a junior who is currently ranked as the top Class 3 wrestler by Missouri Wrestling at 285 pounds, picked up right where he left off on Saturday and started with a pin fall victory in Camdenton’s 54-24 win over Kickapoo.

Cooper Rhodenizer (126) also won by pin fall along with Wiley Powers (138), Grant Garrett (145), Cale Bentley (152), Nathaniel Beeson (160) and Kaiden Jefferson (170) while Logan Tibben (120) went uncontested along with Gunner Morris (195). Kaiden Davis (182) dropped his match by pin fall against the Chiefs and Roberto Montez did the same at 220.

The Lakers met Carl Junction next and the dual came down to a 42-42 tie that Carl Junction was able to win via the forfeits tiebreaker since the Lakers had three open weight classes while their opponents had just two. Tibben (120) was a pin fall winner along with Rhodenizer (126), Garrett (145), Bentley (152) and Davis (285). Powers (138) went uncontested along with Beeson (160) and Carl Junction picked upwins with pin falls over Jefferson (170), Davis (182), Morris (195) and Montez (220).

The Lakers went to battle with a team across the border in the third dual of the day and claimed a victory with a 45-30 win over Frontenac, Kan. Garrett (138) won by pin fall along with Powers (145) and Beeson (160) while Jefferson (170) won a 5-2 decision and Montez (220), Davis (285), Tibben (120) and Rhodenizer (126) all went uncontested. Bentley (152) dropped a match by pin fall along with Davis (182) and Morris (195).

Neosho, a traditional wrestling powerhouse, awaited Camdenton in the next round and the Wildcats delivered a 57-21 defeat to the Lakers. Rhodenizer (126) won a 4-2 decision and Garrett (138) won by pin fall along with Davis (182) and Davis (195). Tibben (120) lost by pin fall, Adrian Kline (145) lost by injury default and Bentley (152), Beeson (160), Jefferson (170) and Morris (195) were pinned as well while Montez (220) dropped a 7-3 decision.

The Lakers wrapped up with Parkview and cruised to 66-0 shutout. Rhodenizer (126) pinned his opponent along with Powers (138), Garrett (145) and Bentley (152) while Beeson (160), Jefferson (170), Davis (182), Morris (195), Montez (220), Davis (285) and Tibben (120) all went uncontested.

Camdenton will be back in tournament action this Saturday at the Republic Invitational.

Camdenton girls finish 5th at Capital City Scramble

Camdenton was one of 13 schools at the Capital City Scramble on Friday where the Lakers finished fifth with four wrestlers who earned 48 points. Tipton took home the title with six wrestlers who put up 91 points, respectively.

Chelsea Camponiano (5-11) finished second at 122 pounds where she won a 7-3 decision and lost her final match by pin fall. Clara Rathmann (20-8) finished second as well for the Lakers where she three of her matches by fall along with a 5-0 decision, only losing to Tipton’s unbeaten Kyla Cornine (14-0) by pin fall. Meanwhile, Taylor Mustain (11-1) finished third at 107 pounds and Lucina Baker (132) captured fifth at 132.

Camdenton is scheduled to take on Republic and Neosho on Tuesday at 5 p.m. and will wrestle in the Willard Tournament on Saturday.

Osage boys take 4th, Eldon 11th at Monett Tournament

School of the Osage and Eldon made the trip with 11 other schools to the Monett Tournament over the weekend where the Indians finished fourth with seven wrestlers who earned 187.5 points and the Mustangs put up 75 with seven wrestlers to finish 11th.

Pleasant Hill captured the team title with a full lineup of 14 wrestlers who earned 332 points, followed by Bolivar (253) and Willard (233.5).

Osage produced two champions on Saturday as both Ryan Schepers (21-1) and Chase Cordia (24-0) won their respective weight classes. Schepers bested the field at 145 with four pin falls and a 6-0 decision in the finals while Cordia won his first three matches by fall and finished with a 5-1 decision and 3-2 decision in the title match.

Zach Green (23-4) finished third for Osage at 106, Mason Dulle (16-7) finished third at 152 and Connor Arrowood (19-4) also placed third at 220. Charlie Dulle (9-5) earned fifth at 132 and Corey Hubkey (10-4) did the same at 138.

Eldon was led by Aidan Gerber who finished second at 120 pounds and improved to 19-4. Gerber dropped his first match by fall and finished strong with two pin fall victories and a 17-4 major decision. Sam Coppock (16-8) finished fifth at 182 along with Jasper DeGraffenreid (13-6) at 285. Tevin Eldridge (6-12) captured sixth at 126, Jonathon Etzel (12-11) earned seventh at 132, Dakota Collins (8-15) placed eighth at 152 and Ian Birdno (5-12) placed ninth at 170.

Both the Mustangs and Indians will face off at Blair Oaks on Tuesday in a Tri-County Conference triangular at 5:30 p.m.

Eldon girls capture 4th at St. Clair Tournament

Eldon went to battle with 13 other schools at the St. Clair Tournament on Saturday and the Mustangs placed fourth with six wrestlers who earned 125 points.

Eldon only trailed champion St. Clair with 219 while Parkway South put up 141 and DeSoto put up 132.

Olivia Chapman (151) and Sydney Searcy (235) finished as champions in their weight classes for the Mustangs. Chapman improved to 17-0 with a pair of pin fall victories and Searcy improved to 7-10 doing the same.

Mackenzie Blankenship (10-5) nearly won a title at 195 after splitting a pair of pin falls. Both Adysson Gerber (6-13) and Anmarie Dillon (16-5) finished third for Eldon at 112 and 132, respectively, and Vivian Wester (2-17) finished seventh at 117.

Eldon is set to visit Blair Oaks on Tuesday at 5 p.m. in a triangular with Osage.

Osage girls take on Wright City Tournament

School of the Osage met nine other schools at the Wright City Tournament Friday night where no team scores were kept.

The Indians did have a pair of wrestlers finish second, though, as Audrey Utterback did so at 137 pounds while Micheala Riner did so at 235. Utterback lost a pair of matches by fall before finishing strong with a pin fall victory and Riner dropped both of her matches by pin fall.

Osage will meet Eldon in a triangular at Blair Oaks on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

Versailles boys capture 2nd at Butler Invitational

Only one school finished ahead of Versailles in the Butler Invitational on Saturday.

The Tigers were one of 12 schools in the tournament and 10 wrestlers put up 253 points for a Versailles team that only finished behind Adrian’s 10 wrestlers who accumulated 268.

Versailles produced one champion on the day as Zachary Radefeld (20-2) captured first at 152 pounds. He started with a 10-3 decision, won his next three matches by technical fall and added a pin fall victory in his final match of the day.

Tres Powers (17-4) finished second with a pin fall, 6-2 decision and 19-3 technical fall before dropping his match in the finals by pin fall to Lone Jack’s Brenden Shepard (29-1). Connor Lehmen (16-5) was also one win away from a title as he won his first four matches by fall before being pinned in the finals by Lone Jack’s Ben Janssen (25-1).

Kannen Wilson (19-4) finished third at 113, Alex Radefeld (18-4) finished third at 145 and Gavin Brantley (11-9) also earned third at 195. Dylan Davis (2-4) earned fourth at 220, Tristan Gavette (17-5) finished fifth at 285, Kyle Flieger (13-8) finished eighth at 160 and Gabe Lehman (4-15) captured ninth at 182.

Versailles is set to host Osage and Southern Boone in a Tri-County Conference triangular on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

