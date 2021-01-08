Osage boys wrestling splits triangular with Fulton and Hannibal

The boys of Osage took on Fulton and Hannibal in a triangular Thursday night and the Indians split the duals, taking down Fulton 43-20 while falling to Hannibal in a close 37-32 showdown.

Osage’s Hayden Westbrook secured an 11-6 sudden victory at 113 pounds for the Indians against Fulton and Corey Hubkey (138) secured a pin along with Connor Arrowood (220). Mason Dulle (152) won a 12-2 major decision and Zach Green (106), Mason Duba (120), Charlie Dulle (132), Ryan Schepers (145), Chase Cordia (182) all went uncontested. Jacob Zelle (126) lost a 12-4 major decision, Evan O’Shea lost a 16-5 major decision, Eli Williams (170) was pinned along with Tanner Gardner (285).

Dulle (132) got things started for Osage against Hannibal with an 11-6 decision while Hubkey (138) won a 16-1 technical fall, Schepers (145) earned a pin along with Dulle (152) and Cordia (182). Gardner (285) went uncontested. Green (106) came up short in a 9-6 decision, Westbrook (113) dropped a pin fall, Duba (120) lost a 13-0 major decision, Zelle lost an 11-6 decision and both O’Shea (160) and Williams (170) lost by pin fall while Arrowood (220) lost a 4-2 battle.

Osage was scheduled to wrestle in the Monett Tournament on Saturday, face Eldon and Blair Oaks on Tuesday and will take on Versailles and Southern Boone on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

Michael Losch is the Sports Editor at the Lake Sun. He can be reached at mlosch@lakesunonline.com or 573-346-2132