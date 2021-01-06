Wrestling Roundup: Eldon and Camdenton

Eldon wins pair of duals at Southern Boone triangular

Eldon began the new year in the grind of the Tri-County Conference with a triangular at Southern Boone Tuesday night with Hallsville and it was not a bad start to 2021 for the Mustangs.

The boys split their two matches, topping Hallsville 48-30 while falling to Southern Boone in a close 32-27 battle, and the girls secured a 24-12 win over Southern Boone.

Mackenzie Blankenship secured a pin for the Eldon girls at 195 while Anmarie Dillon (132), Olivia Chapman (151) and Sydney Searcy (235) all went uncontested. Adysson Gerber (112) and Vivian Wester (117) dropped their matches by fall for the Mustangs.

Meanwhile, Aidan Gerber got the Eldon boys off to a solid start against Hallsville with a pin at 120 and he was joined by Tevin Eldridge (132) and Sam Coppock in the win by fall category. Maddox Berlener (126), Jonathon Etzel (138), Garrett Greenwalt (152), Ian Birdno (195) and Jasper DeGraffenreid (285) all went uncontested for Eldon and Dakota Collins (160) dropped his match by fall.

Gerber secured his second pin of the night against Southern Boone at 120, Collins (160) won an 11-7 decision and Greenwalt (152), Birdno (195) and DeGraffenreid (285) all went uncontested. Eldridge (126) lost by fall along with Samuel Simmons (132) and Eztel (145) while Coppock (182) came up just short in a 3-1 sudden victory.

Eldon will return to action on Thursday night hosting Versailles and Boonville in another conference showdown at 5:30 p.m.

Camdenton takes two duals in triangular at Buffalo with Bolivar

Camdenton won two of its three duals in triangular action at Buffalo Tuesday night with Bolivar.

The Laker girls topped Buffalo 12-6 and the boys also beat Buffalo 44-18 while falling to Bolivar 51-22.

Logan Tibben put the Lakers on the right track against Buffalo with a pin fall at 120 pounds. Grant Garrett (138) also won by fall along with Cale Bentley (152) and Roberto Montez (220). Kaiden Jefferson won a 17-1 technical fall, Kaiden Davis (182) won a 5-0 decision and both Adrian Kline (145) and Dakota Davis (285) went uncontested. Buffalo’s points came from a pin fall over Cooper Rhodenizer at 126 and pin falls over Nathaniel Beeson at 160 and Gunner Morris at 195.

The Liberators of Bolivar were a tough opponent for Camdenton as Tibben (120) was able to secure another pin fall along with Garrett (138) while Davis (182) won a 12-2 major decision and Davis (285) secured a pin fall at 285. It was all Bolivar in the other matches as Rhodenizer (126) lost a 6-4 decision, Jefferson (170) lost a 4-2 decision, Morris dropped a 6-4 decision and Kline (145) lost by pin fall along with Bentley (152), Beeson (160) and Montez (220). The Liberators also picked up points from three open Laker weight classes.

Chelsea Camponiano was victorious for the Camdenton girls with a pin fall at 122 and Clara Rathmann (235) went uncontested while Lucinda Baker (132) dropped her match by pin fall.

Camdenton is scheduled to visit South Callaway on Thursday in a triangular with Father Tolton.

